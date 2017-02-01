Hamlin fastest in first practice

Tweet Denny Hamlin posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Martinsville Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Denny Hamlin topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Martinsville Speedway.

The driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 19.879 and a speed of 95.256 mph. Kyle Busch was second in his No. 18 Gibbs Toyota with a time of 19.920 and a speed of 95.060 mph. Kyle Larson was third in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 19.939 and a speed of 94.970 mph. Ryan Newman was fourth in his No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet with a time of 19.952 and a speed of 94.908 mph. Jamie McMurray rounded out the top-five in his No. 1 Ganassi Chevrolet with a time of 19.956 and a speed of 94.889 mph.

Joey Logano, who ran the eighth-fastest single lap, posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 94.749 mph.

Daniel Suarez locked his brakes entering Turn 3 and backed his car into the wall, forcing his team to roll out their backup car.

