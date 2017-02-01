Bell fastest in first Truck practice

by Tucker White On Fri, Mar. 31, 2017

Christopher Bell posted the fastest time in first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Martinsville Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Christopher Bell topped the chart in the first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Martinsville Speedway.

The driver of the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota was the fastest with a time of 20.204 and a speed of 93.724 mph. Brett Moffitt was second in his No. 7 Red Horse Racing Toyota with a time of 20.264 and a speed of 93.447 mph. Noah Gragson was third in his No. 18 KBM Toyota with a time of 20.274 and a speed of 93.400 mph. Kaz Grala was fourth in his No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet with a time of 20.279 and a speed of 93.377 mph. Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five in his No. 29 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford with a time of 20.283 and a speed of 93.359 mph.

Bell also posted the fastest 10 consecutive average at a speed of 93.724 mph.

T1703_PRAC1
