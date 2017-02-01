Bell fastest in first Truck practice

Tweet Christopher Bell posted the fastest time in first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Martinsville Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Christopher Bell topped the chart in the first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Martinsville Speedway.

The driver of the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota was the fastest with a time of 20.204 and a speed of 93.724 mph. Brett Moffitt was second in his No. 7 Red Horse Racing Toyota with a time of 20.264 and a speed of 93.447 mph. Noah Gragson was third in his No. 18 KBM Toyota with a time of 20.274 and a speed of 93.400 mph. Kaz Grala was fourth in his No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet with a time of 20.279 and a speed of 93.377 mph. Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five in his No. 29 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford with a time of 20.283 and a speed of 93.359 mph.

Bell also posted the fastest 10 consecutive average at a speed of 93.724 mph.

