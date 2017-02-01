Martinsville Cup Qualifying Canceled Due to Rain

Tweet Air Titans dry Martinsville Speedway after persistent rain showers wiped out qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for the STP 500 was canceled due to persistent rain showers through the day and more showers expected to pass through the area prior to the start of the session.

Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag on Sunday by virtue of being first in owners points.

“It definitely helps to start up front. I think this will be my most difficult track probably to earn stage points each of the stages, just because it’s not a track that suits me that well. This is the toughest track for me, so it’s cool to be the only guy that has made points every stage. I think the stage points are a big deal to gain points and help point your way to the playoffs if need be. So, yeah, it’s been nice to run so strong early in the year, especially all throughout the race because, like I said, those stage points have turned out to be really big and important.” Larson said.

Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano will round out the top-five starters.

“Anytime I can do anything good at Martinsville is great for me. It’s been a bit of a struggle here and we’ll definitely take it. I think more than anything, have a nice pit pick and hopefully we can get our car dialed in tomorrow to try to stay there. We definitely got a big help with that today.” Elliott said.

Jamie McMurray, Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch will round out the top-10 starters.

