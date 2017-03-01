Keselowski Fastest in Second Martinsville Practice

Tweet Brad Keselowski posted the fastest time in second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Martinsville Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Brad Keselowski topped the chart in second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Martinsville Speedway.

The driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford was the fastest with a time of 20.058 and a speed of 94.406 mph. Ryan Newman was second in his No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet with a time of 20.144 and a speed of 94.002 mph. Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano finished tied for third with a time of 20.180 and a speed of 93.835 mph.

AJ Allmendinger rounded out the top-five in his No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Toyota with a time of 20.203 and a speed of 93.729 mph.

Ryan Blaney, who ran the 13th-fastest single lap, posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 92.533 mph.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **