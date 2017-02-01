Bowyer fastest in final practice

Tweet Clint Bowyer posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Martinsville Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Clint Bowyer topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Martinsville Speedway.

The driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 20.174 and a speed of 93.863 mph. Kyle Busch was second in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 20.238 and a speed of 93.567 mph. Jamie McMurray was third in his No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 20.246 and a speed of 93.530 mph. Brad Keselowski was fourth in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford with a time of 20.247 and a speed of 93.525 mph. Ryan Newman rounded out the top-five in his No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet with a time of 20.250 and a speed of 93.511 mph.

Nobody drove a run of 10 or more consecutive laps.

