Safety Enhancements Continue at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, Pa. (April 4, 2017) – Pocono Raceway has added an additional 5,197 feet of Steel and Foam Energy Resistant (SAFER) barrier and is among the top three tracks in terms of length of the safety feature.

With a late start to winter, Pocono Raceway was able to cover the front stretch of the 2.5-mile raceway as well as areas between Turns 2 and 3.

In addition to the SAFER barrier walls, Pocono Raceway upgraded the three track crossover gates located around the track with new gates that incorporate SAFER into their construction.

Last year, Pocono Raceway lengthened the pit wall and installed more than 6,000 feet of SAFER barrier.

‘The Tricky Triangle,’ now has more than 23,640 feet of SAFER barrier walls installed which equates to 4.48 miles and trails just Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Pocono Raceway will host seven national motorsports events during the 2017 racing season, including a NASCAR XFINITY Series race on June 10. The Pocono 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race is set for June 11, the Pennsylvania 400 MENCS race on July 30 and the ABC Supply 500 Verizon IndyCar Series race on August 20. The Pocono Mountains 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck race is scheduled for July 29 and two ARCA Series Presented by Menards races with General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 on June 9 and the ARCA Racing Series 150 on July 28 offered as well.

Tickets for all races are now on sale at poconoraceway.com or by calling 1-800-RACEWAY.

June 9 General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200

June 10 NASCAR XFINITY Series

June 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

July 28 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards

July 29 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

July 30 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

August 20 ABC Supply 500

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **