GMS Racing NXS Texas Preview

SPENCER GALLAGHER

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Texas Stats

Gallagher will make his first start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Texas Motor Speedway.

Additional Info

– Gallagher will pilot chassis No. 214; Hendrick Motorsports chassis.

Quote

“The new pavement is going to be a game changer this weekend at Texas (Motor Speedway). I really don’t know what to expect going in so we have to prepare and be ready for anything. This GMS Racing team has made gains every weekend. I am excited to see how Texas plays out for us.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

