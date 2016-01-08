Chris Buescher No. 37 Scott Products Chevrolet Texas Motor Speedway Preview

CHRIS BUESCHER

NO. 37 SCOTT PRODUCTS CHEVROLET SS

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY PREVIEW

Date/Time: Sunday, April 9th at 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Network/Radio: FOX / PRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

CHRIS BUESCHER QUOTES:

NEW REPAVE – TURNS 1 AND 2:

“Leaving pit road, it’s smoother than it was and way more narrow,” Buescher said. “It’s not that big of an issue, we only use the lane and a half to the banking. The banking change here is much lighter in Turns 1 & 2 and it’s much wider. Plenty of room to choose a line. We figure we’ll be on the bottom to start. The bottom, the radius is so tight now that hopefully we’ll move up a lane or two so that we can keep momentum since Turns 3 & 4 will be faster with more momentum from the steeper banking.”

SMOOTH AND PLEASANT:

“Typically, Turn 2 has been our problem area,” Buescher said. “But the repave provides way more space to the wall. It’s all smooth and pleasant. The big part is making a decision going into Turn 1 now coming off pit road. You go up all the way to the wall, very flat entry and kind of ramps up in the banking. But now you have so many options. Where our old line used to be, you can now go 20-30 feet lower down to the apron and get it pointed early and really drive up off the corner with plenty of room to be in the throttle. That’ll be really nice.”

DIFFERENT BANKING IN TURNS:

“I think that’s what made for some really good racing at Kentucky last season was just having the difference in two corners, Buescher said. “I think just changing them up and making it hard to get a car to be balanced in both corners when they are that different.”

NEW REPAVE – TURNS 3 AND 4:

“Turns 3 & 4 are pretty much untouched,” Buescher said. “There is still the characteristic tunnel bump at the top of Turns 3 & 4. We don’t want it all to go away when a track repaves. Restarts might be five-wide. There’s a ton of room to go racing. It’ll narrow up as we get to the back straightaway so we’ll have to be cognizant of that.”

NOT YOUR TYPICAL REPAVE:

“It’s not your typical solid black repave, Buescher said. “They’ve got a tire monster here to essentially wash the racetrack as soon as it’s repaved, and they have lime to age the racetrack as quickly as possible. Knowing that new pavement doesn’t always create the best racing. Newer, smoother better option pavement is what’s really going to create a better race.”

TRENT OWENS, CREW CHIEF QUOTE:

“As with any repave, it will be interesting to see how the track has changed,” Owens said. “Fortunately for us, Chris got to see it when they unveiled the track and get a first-hand look at how it’s different. Of course, it’ll be different in a pace car, but having all of the lines to run will give us more options and develop a strategy. The mile and a half program at JTG Daugherty Racing was strong last year, and we’re working to develop that and continue building top finishes and learning every weekend.”

Fast Facts:

Career Starts: 48

Wins: 1 (8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway)

Top-fives: 2

Top-10s: 2

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 12th – 8/21/2016 Bristol

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

CHRIS BUESCHER TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY APPEARANCES

MEDIA AVAILABILITY:

Where: Texas Motor Speedway Media Center

When: Friday, April 7 at 9:45 a.m. CT

NASCAR YOUTH AUTOGRAPH SESSION:

Where: Texas Motor Speedway Midway

When: Sunday, April 9 from 9:15 – 9:40 a.m. CT

