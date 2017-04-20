Bubba Wallace – Texas Advance

Tweet Ethics and Compliance 2010

Team: No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Seth Barbour

Twitter: @BubbaWallace, @Bubba6Team, @RoushFenway and @Leidosinc

Wallace at Texas

Wallace will make his fifth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday.

In four previous starts, Wallace has recorded one top-10, a sixth-place finish in the spring 2015 event.

Wallace has also made four starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the 1.5-mile oval, recording three top-10 finishes with a best finish of sixth coming in June 2013.

Recapping Fontana

Wallace improved 17 positions over the final 36 laps of the NASCAR XFINITY Series event in Fontana on March 25 to score a sixth-place finish. The result is Wallace’s fourth-consecutive top-six finish and his fourth top-10 in the first five races of the 2017 season.

Seth Barbour at Texas

Barbour will call his ninth NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Texas on Saturday. In eight previous starts, Barbour’s best finish at the Fort Worth track is 11th with Wallace in the Nov. 2016 event.

QUOTE WORTHY

Wallace on racing at Texas:

“It’ll be interesting to see how Texas is this weekend with the repave. I’m really looking forward to getting there after having a week off. I’m confident that we can unload with the same speed that we’ve had these last few weeks and have another really good run on Saturday with our Leidos Mustang.”

