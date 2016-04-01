Trevor Bayne – Texas Advance

Team: No. 6 Performance Plus Motor Oil Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Texas Motor Speedway – Sunday, April 7 at 1:30pm EST. on FOX

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Texas

Trevor Bayne makes his 14th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. In 13 previous starts at the 1.5-mile oval, Bayne has recorded a best finish of 15th in the spring 2016 event after leading 12 laps.

Texas is the site of Bayne’s first career MENCS start, which came in the Nov. 7, 2010 event. Bayne took the green flag that afternoon from the 28th position and came home with a 17th-place finish.

Texas is also the site of Bayne’s first career NASCAR XFINITY Series victory, which came in the Nov. 5, 2011 event after starting from the 10th position and holding off Denny Hamlin and Carl Edwards to earn the victory.

In nine starts at Texas in the XFINITY Series, Bayne has one victory, an average starting position of 9.3 and 25 laps led. Bayne was the race leader in his most recent start at Texas in Nov. 2014 before a flat-tire ended his afternoon early.

Matt Puccia at Texas

Puccia will call his 12th MENCS event at Texas on Sunday afternoon. In 11 previous races in the Lone Star State, Puccia has recorded one victory, three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.

Puccia’s victory came in the April 2012 event with former driver Greg Biffle. Biffle started from the third position and led 90 laps en route to the win.

Recapping Martinsville

Bayne overcame two pit road penalties throughout the course of the 500-Lap event at Martinsville Speedway to earn a 13th-place finish. The result is Bayne’s fourth top-15 finish in the first six races of the 2017 MENCS season.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Texas:

“Texas has always been a track that means a lot to me. We made our first career Cup start here in 2010 with the Wood Brothers and won our first XFINITY Series race here in 2011. I really like racing here. But this time will be different than any other time I’ve raced here since they repaved the track over the offseason. It’ll definitely be interesting this weekend to see how much the track has changed and I’m looking forward to getting there with our Performance Plus Ford and having another solid run.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **