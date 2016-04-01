ARCA Racing Series Preview: Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 4, 2017) – After a two-month hiatus, the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards will return to action this weekend at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (Tenn.) for the Music City 200 presented by Azure Foundation. MDM Motorsports will field two entries in the event with drivers Vinnie Miller and Sheldon Creed.

After being caught up in a crash in the season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, MDM Motorsports is looking for a strong weekend. Creed made his ARCA debut at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville in 2016 after transitioning from Stadium Super Trucks. In his debut, he came away with a strong seventh place finish. This will be the first race for Miller at the historic track in Nashville.

Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville is a half-mile track located in Nashville, Tenn., with years of rich racing history. Aside from being the site of the annual ARCA Music City 200, it is also the site of the All-American 400 Late Model race and has previously hosted NASCAR national series events including Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events from 1958-1984.

Vinnie Miller, Driver of the Master Mfg. Inc No. 8… Miller made his debut with MDM Motorsports at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway on February 19, in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series. He came away from that event with a solid 13th-place finish. The 19-year-old Michigan native will make the trip to Nashville for his ARCA Racing Series debut on Saturday driving the No. 8 Master Mfg. Inc Toyota. Miller and his team had a successful test at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville last week in preparation for his first race at the historic track.

Vinnie Miller on Nashville: “After a successful test at Fairgrounds Speedway, I am looking forward to making my ARCA Racing Series debut in the No. 8 Master Mfg. Inc. Toyota. My crew has worked hard on a brand new car for this race. I’ve ran laps there in a Super Late Model but the ARCA car drives completely different. My goals for the weekend are to learn and improve each and every lap.”

Sheldon Creed, Driver of the AM Ortega Construction No. 28… Fans may find something familiar about the No. 28 MDM Motorsports Toyota this season. Creed will be driving a paint scheme honoring the 30th Anniversary of Davey Allison’s first NASCAR Cup Series win that came in the 1987 Winston 500 at Talladega. Creed’s paint scheme will put a modern twist on the iconic No. 28 Ranier Racing Texaco Havoline design that Allison drove. Partners AM Ortega Construction, United Rentals, RTL, and Driven Motorsport will all be represented in the paint scheme.

Creed is scheduled to run nine ARCA races with MDM Motorsports this season, beginning this weekend at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville. He finished seventh in this event last season.

Sheldon Creed on Nashville: “I’m really looking forward to our first ARCA race of the season at Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville this weekend! It will be my first ARCA race with MDM Motorsports and they built me a brand new car that we tested last week in Nashville and it was fast right off the truck. We had good speed in qualifying trim and especially on long runs, which should pay dividends over 200 laps.

I’m also excited to be running a Davey Allison tribute paint scheme on our #28 Toyota. Davey won his first Cup race with that paint scheme and won Rookie of the Year so I hope it’s good luck for us too!”

The Music City 200 at Fairgrounds Nashville Speedway will be broadcast live on MAVTV, Saturday, April 8 at 9, p.m., ET.

