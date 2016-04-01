Ryan Reed – Texas Advance

Tweet Ethics and Compliance 2010

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Texas

Ryan Reed will make his seventh NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. In his six previous starts at the 1.5-mile track, Reed has finished 20th or above and has four top-15 finishes.

Reed as an average starting position of 13.3 and an average finishing position of 15.5 at Texas Motor Speedway.

In his six previous starts at Texas, Reed has never started lower than 17th. His best starting position is 10th, which he has earned twice, in 2014 and 2016.

One Year Ago at Texas

Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Reed and the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes team finished 14th on Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) after starting 10th and fighting loose and tight-handling conditions throughout the race.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Texas

“Texas is always an exciting race track, but it’s kind of bitter sweet going this time since the repave. The old surface was obviously really fun, a lot more slipping and sliding. Having flattened Turn One and Turn Two and widening the racing groove should make for better racing, at least for a little more options in lane choice. It is always a fun place and a great environment. Texas is one of my favorite places to visit and we are looking for another strong run at a 1.5-mile track this year.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com.

