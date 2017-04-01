Blaney Still 7th in Points

Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Confident in Texas-Sized Rebound

DEARBORN, Mich., April 5, 2017 – Driver Ryan Blaney, crew chief Jeremy Bullins and the rest of the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team are confident they can bounce back from their 25th-place finish last week at Martinsville Speedway with a strong performance this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Taking the positives from the STP 500 – a top-10 car until a wreck in the race’s final stage put the team two laps behind the leader – the Wood Brothers’ crew goes to the Lone Star State facing the same unknowns as every other Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team, a re-paved Texas Motor Speedway racing surface.

RYAN BLANEY

On Texas Motor Speedway:

“I’ve always enjoyed the track at Texas. It’s a great facility and always a lot of fun. The re-pave changes everything, from car setup to the racing in general. It will be interesting to see how the track is.”

On Martinsville:

“Martinsville was actually really good until halfway, I thought that was the best we have ever run there. Unfortunately, we got torn up back in the pack but you take the positives from that race and move on.”

RYAN BLANEY TEXAS FAST FACTS:

Is currently seventh in 2017 driver points standings

In six 2017 races, has one top five and three top 10s

Finished 42nd and 43rd in Texas in 2015

Finished 29th and 12th in Texas in 2016

WOOD BROTHERS TEXAS FAST FACTS:

This will be the team’s 33rd start at Texas

Has four top-10 finishes

Best finish was eighth in 2005 spring race with driver Ricky Rudd

CREW CHIEF JEREMY BULLINS

On Texas Motor Speedway:

“With the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion headed to Texas this week, all the teams face a monumental challenge of a freshly re-paved surface. No one has tested or been on the race track, so everyone will be working overtime on simulation and other tools trying to prepare for our first laps on track. I’m cautiously optimistic because I think it plays into our strengths. If you look at places like Kansas and Kentucky, we have been very fast there and I believe the faster tracks are very comfortable for Ryan so I expect him to adapt quickly. I also feel like our setups from those tracks will give us a good baseline to make the jump into the unknown.”

On bouncing back from Martinsville:

“Martinsville was another case of a great car, but circumstances not giving us the day we wanted. After finishing the second stage in fifth, we took the time on pit road to do some damage repair to be ready for a run to the front over the second half of the race. Unfortunately, as we were starting to get our track position back we got caught up in a typical Martinsville pileup and the damage ruined our day. While disappointing, feeling like we had a top-five car, we know we are doing our jobs by having fast cars and can’t control what happened to us. I’m sure we will bounce back quickly and feel like Texas is a great place to do so.”

WEEKEND TV SCHEDULE ON FS1 & FOX

Friday April 7, Noon ET – Practice, FS1

April 7, 6:15 p.m. ET – Pole Qualifying, FS1

Saturday April 8, 9:30 a.m. ET – Practice, FS1

April 8, Noon ET – Final Practice, FS1

Sunday April 9, 1:30 p.m. ET – O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, FOX

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 98 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **