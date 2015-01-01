O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Race Advance

Matt DiBenedetto No.32 Can-Am/Kappa Ford Fusion Race Advance

Race 7: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

32nd in Points: Coming in to Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Matt DiBenedetto and the No.32 Can-Am/Kappa Riding team sit 32nd in points just six races into the season.

Everything is different in Texas: As the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pulls into the Lone Star State, drivers will see a different Texas Motor Speedway. With a complete repave, and a wider, less banked track-surface in turns one and two, the speedway will see a whole new form of racing around the 1.5 mile oval. Crew chiefs and drivers will be working together all weekend to try and get a grip around this fast racetrack.

Bouncing Back: Last week, the No.32 CorvetteParts.net / Keen Parts team showed good speed early on in the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway running consistently in the 25th-27th position. After four incidents of missing the lucky dog position by one spot, DiBenedetto got caught back in slower traffic, had an incident with a slower car, and that damage eventually led to a cut tire and a crashed raceacar. “Martinsville isn’t really a track that I would consider one of my favorites,” said DiBenedetto. “But when you have a racecar that was as good as ours last week, it’s hard not to like it. Once the bad luck hit, it kind of snowballed the wrong direction pretty quickly. I think everyone on the team, including me, is ready to get back to the racetrack and bounce back from last weekend.”

DiBenedetto on Texas Motor Speedway: “When we unload the No.32 Can Am/Kappa racecar this weekend, we’re going to have to learn a lot in a short amount of time. We are anxious to get there and start practice, and it’s exciting that we are all on a level-playing field. All of the teams are kind of starting off with a blank slate as far as engineering and data goes, which really evens out some of the research and development that us small teams usually race without anyhow. It’ll be nice to have this curveball thrown into the mix and see how the teams react.”

Chassis Info:

Crew Chief Gene Nead will be bringing chassis GFR-878 to serve as the primary car. This car is new to the team and has not yet raced with us.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway:

Starts: 3

Average Start: 36.3

Average Finish: 34.33

ABOUT OUR TEAM:

About Can-Am|BRP: BRP (TSX: DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles, Can-Am Spyder roadsters, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of over CA$3.5 billion from 107 countries, the Company employs approximately 7,600 people worldwide. Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder, Outlander, Renegade, Maverick, Commander, X and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information please visit www.brp.com or www.can-am.brp.com.

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

