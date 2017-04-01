Bayne, Texas Motor Speedway Have Special Bond

CONCORD, N.C. (April 5, 2017) – For Trevor Bayne, driver of the No. 6 Performance Plus Motor Oil Ford Fusion, Texas Motor Speedway is a land of a lot of firsts. Bayne made his first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at the 1.5-mile oval in Nov. 2010, earning a 17th-place finish.

“Heading to Texas is definitely special,” said Bayne. “Being the place of my first career Cup start will always mean that this place will have a special meaning to me.”

In addition to his first Cup start, Bayne scored his first career NASCAR XFINITY Series win at the Fort Worth track in Nov. 2011, besting several established MENCS veterans to score the victory.

“The fact that we were able to get our first XFINITY Series win here is pretty special too,” added Bayne. “That we were able to get as good of a restart as we did and were able to hold off Carl (Edwards) and Denny (Hamlin) in those closing laps made it even more memorable.”

Along with the on-track history, all three of Bayne’s partners on the No. 6 Ford Fusion for Roush Fenway Racing, AdvoCare, Performance Plus Motor Oil, and Liberty National are based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area

“There’s just something about Texas,” stated Bayne. “It’s pretty wild that all three of our partners are all based down here. Really adds more to each race here. Hopefully this weekend we can give Performance Plus, AdvoCare and Liberty National a great show and have a solid run come Sunday.”

The MENCS event at Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled to begin live on Sunday, April 9 at 1:30 p.m. EST on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

