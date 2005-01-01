Roush Fenway Advance – Texas Motor Speedway
by Official Release On Wed, Apr. 05, 2017
Roush Fenway Racing’s Heads Back to “Southfork Ranch”
Roush Fenway Racing returns to the former home of Tony Romo and to the land of “Jerry World” this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) prepares to do battle at Texas Motor Speedway, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford be the “Lonestar” in victory lane 18 times across NASCAR’s three major touring series.
MENCS
Texas
Sun. 4/9/17 – 1:30 PM ET
FOX, PRN, Sirius 90
Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Performance Plus Motor Oil Ford Fusion
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Ford Performance Ford Fusion
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Texas
Sat. 4/8/17 – 1:30 PM ET
FS1, PRN, Sirius 90
Bubba Wallace, No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang
Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Ford Mustang
“Dream Season”
Roush Fenway won both the first MENCS (Jeff Burton) and NASCAR XFINITY Series (Mark Martin) races at Texas in 1997. Burton began the afternoon from the fifth position and led 60 laps en route to the inaugural victory.
Houston, We Don’t Have a Problem
Roush Fenway has earned nine MENCS victories at Texas, dating back to the inaugural event in 1997. Former drivers Burton, Martin, Matt Kenseth, Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards have captured the checkered flag in the Lonestar State.
J.R.’s ‘08 Sweep
Edwards swept the 2008 MENCS races for Roush Fenway at Texas, leading a total of 335 laps in the two events.
Crossover to Knots Landing
Four drivers have won for Roush Fenway across multiple NASCAR platforms at Texas; Martin (1 MENCS, 3 XFINITY), Edwards (3 MENCS, 2 XFINITY), Kenseth (2 MENCS, 3 XFINITY) and Biffle (2 MENCS, 1 Truck).
9 A.M. in Dallas
Roush Fenway has started 132 MENCS races at Texas, recording a total of nine victories, 38 top-five finishes, 59 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 15.5 and has led 2,514 laps. Biffle earned Roush Fenway’s most recent victory at Texas in the April 2012 event.
North Dallas Forty
Roush Fenway has earned eight victories, 26 top-five finishes, 46 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 13.1 at Texas in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Roush Fenway won three of the first four races at the 1.5-mile oval and looks to make it nine overall on Saturday.
Jack Roush; Texas Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Member
Based on the strength of Roush Fenway’s numerous accomplishments at Texas, team owner Jack Roush was inducted into the Texas Motor Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.
Roush Fenway Texas Wins
1997 Burton Cup
1998 Martin Cup
2002 Kenseth Cup
2005-1 Biffle Cup
2005-2 Edwards Cup
2008-1 Edwards Cup
2008-2 Edwards Cup
2011-1 Kenseth Cup
2012-1 Biffle Cup
1997 Martin NXS
1999 Martin NXS
2000 Martin NXS
2007-1 Kenseth NXS
2010-2 Edwards NXS
2011-1 Edwards NXS
2011-2 Bayne NXS
2012-1 Stenhouse NXS
2000 Biffle Truck
Roush Fenway at Texas Motor Speedway
Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles
CUP 132 9 38 59 3 41826 2514 16.5 15.5 62739
NXS 94 8 26 46 5 17969 704 12 13.1 26953.5
TRUCK 50 1 12 27 1 7321 290 13.1 13.2 10981.5
276 18 76 132 9 67116 3508 13.9 13.9 100674