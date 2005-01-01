Roush Fenway Advance – Texas Motor Speedway

Roush Fenway Racing’s Heads Back to “Southfork Ranch”

Roush Fenway Racing returns to the former home of Tony Romo and to the land of “Jerry World” this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) prepares to do battle at Texas Motor Speedway, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford be the “Lonestar” in victory lane 18 times across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

MENCS
Texas
Sun. 4/9/17 – 1:30 PM ET
FOX, PRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Performance Plus Motor Oil Ford Fusion
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Ford Performance Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series
Texas
Sat. 4/8/17 – 1:30 PM ET
FS1, PRN, Sirius 90

Bubba Wallace, No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang
Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Ford Mustang

“Dream Season”

Roush Fenway won both the first MENCS (Jeff Burton) and NASCAR XFINITY Series (Mark Martin) races at Texas in 1997. Burton began the afternoon from the fifth position and led 60 laps en route to the inaugural victory.

Houston, We Don’t Have a Problem

Roush Fenway has earned nine MENCS victories at Texas, dating back to the inaugural event in 1997. Former drivers Burton, Martin, Matt Kenseth, Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards have captured the checkered flag in the Lonestar State.

J.R.’s ‘08 Sweep

Edwards swept the 2008 MENCS races for Roush Fenway at Texas, leading a total of 335 laps in the two events.

Crossover to Knots Landing

Four drivers have won for Roush Fenway across multiple NASCAR platforms at Texas; Martin (1 MENCS, 3 XFINITY), Edwards (3 MENCS, 2 XFINITY), Kenseth (2 MENCS, 3 XFINITY) and Biffle (2 MENCS, 1 Truck).

9 A.M. in Dallas

Roush Fenway has started 132 MENCS races at Texas, recording a total of nine victories, 38 top-five finishes, 59 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 15.5 and has led 2,514 laps. Biffle earned Roush Fenway’s most recent victory at Texas in the April 2012 event.

North Dallas Forty

Roush Fenway has earned eight victories, 26 top-five finishes, 46 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 13.1 at Texas in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Roush Fenway won three of the first four races at the 1.5-mile oval and looks to make it nine overall on Saturday.

Jack Roush; Texas Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Member

Based on the strength of Roush Fenway’s numerous accomplishments at Texas, team owner Jack Roush was inducted into the Texas Motor Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

Roush Fenway Texas Wins

1997        Burton        Cup

1998        Martin         Cup

2002        Kenseth      Cup

2005-1     Biffle           Cup

2005-2     Edwards     Cup

2008-1     Edwards     Cup

2008-2     Edwards     Cup

2011-1     Kenseth      Cup

2012-1     Biffle           Cup

1997        Martin         NXS

1999        Martin         NXS

2000        Martin         NXS

2007-1     Kenseth      NXS

2010-2     Edwards     NXS

2011-1     Edwards     NXS

2011-2     Bayne         NXS

2012-1     Stenhouse  NXS

2000        Biffle           Truck

Roush Fenway at Texas Motor Speedway

Race      Win     T5        T10       Pole    Laps          Led           AvSt        AvFn       Miles

CUP                   132         9         38          59         3          41826       2514         16.5         15.5         62739

NXS                   94           8         26          46         5          17969       704           12            13.1         26953.5

TRUCK              50           1         12          27         1          7321         290           13.1         13.2         10981.5

276         18       76          132       9          67116       3508         13.9         13.9         100674

