Harrison Rhodes Texas preview

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Flex Tape Chevrolet 01

Texas Motor Speedway preview

My Bariatric Solutions 300

Saturday, April 8

Race 6 of 33

Laps: 200

Miles: 300

RHODES MAKING FOURTH RUN AT TMS

FORT WORTH, Texas – Harrison Rhodes will make his fourth Xfinity Series start at Texas Motor Speedway in Saturday’s My Bariatric Solutions 300.

The race will be the first on the track’s repaved surface. The entire 1.5 miles of the track has been resurfaced, and track officials have reconfigured the banking in turns one and two from 24 degrees to 20.

“It will be fun to get back to Texas,” said Rhodes, who will drive the Flex Tape Chevrolet. “The track is going to be all new. Repaving changes everything. And I’m interested to see how the new banking in one and two is going to be different.”

Rhodes sits 16th in Xfinity driver points entering the race, the sixth of the season.

Practice is scheduled at 2:30 and 5 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for Saturday at 10:35 a.m., with the race to follow at 1:30 p.m.

