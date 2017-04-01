Harrison Rhodes Texas preview
by Official Release On Wed, Apr. 05, 2017
Harrison Rhodes
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Flex Tape Chevrolet 01
Texas Motor Speedway preview
My Bariatric Solutions 300
Saturday, April 8
Race 6 of 33
Laps: 200
Miles: 300
RHODES MAKING FOURTH RUN AT TMS
FORT WORTH, Texas – Harrison Rhodes will make his fourth Xfinity Series start at Texas Motor Speedway in Saturday’s My Bariatric Solutions 300.
The race will be the first on the track’s repaved surface. The entire 1.5 miles of the track has been resurfaced, and track officials have reconfigured the banking in turns one and two from 24 degrees to 20.
“It will be fun to get back to Texas,” said Rhodes, who will drive the Flex Tape Chevrolet. “The track is going to be all new. Repaving changes everything. And I’m interested to see how the new banking in one and two is going to be different.”
Rhodes sits 16th in Xfinity driver points entering the race, the sixth of the season.
Practice is scheduled at 2:30 and 5 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for Saturday at 10:35 a.m., with the race to follow at 1:30 p.m.