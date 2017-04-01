Garrett Smithley Texas preview

Garrett SmithleyJD Motorsports with Gary KellerFlex Seal Chevrolet 0Texas Motor Speedway previewMy Bariatric Solutions 300Saturday, April 8Race 6 of 33Laps: 200Miles: 300

SMITHLEY LOOKS FOR MORE AT TEXAS

FORT WORTH, Texas – Over the past two races, Garrett Smithley has gained two positions – to 15th — in Xfinity Series driver points.

Smithley will be looking for more in Saturday’s My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, where he’ll drive the Flex Seal Chevrolet.

The race will be the first on the Texas track’s newly repaved and reconfigured surface. The entire 1.5 miles has been repaved, and the track has cut the banking in turns one and two from 24 degrees to 20, making the track imbalanced from one side to the other.

“It will take a new approach,” said Smithley, who has raced at TMS twice. “The new surface is going to be tough to figure out, and everybody will be searching for the best groove. Since our series will be the first to race on the surface, it’s going to be an experiment of sorts.”

Practices at TMS will be particularly important. Sessions are scheduled at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 10:35 a.m., with the race to follow at 1:30 p.m.