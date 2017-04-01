Ross Chastain Texas preview

Ross Chastain

Texas Motor Speedway preview

My Bariatric Solutions 300

Saturday, April 8

Race 6 of 33

Laps: 200

Miles: 300

CHASTAIN ROLLS INTO TEXAS

FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas Motor Speedway will present a new test for Ross Chastain this weekend.The 1.5-mile track is very different from the last time the Xfinity Series raced there. The racing surface has been repaved, and turns one and two have been decreased in banking from 24 degrees to 20.

Competition in Saturday’s My Bariatric Solutions 300 will be a new challenge.