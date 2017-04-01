Ross Chastain Texas preview
by Official Release On Wed, Apr. 05, 2017
Ross Chastain
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
G&K Services Chevrolet 4
Texas Motor Speedway preview
My Bariatric Solutions 300
Saturday, April 8
Race 6 of 33
Laps: 200
Miles: 300
CHASTAIN ROLLS INTO TEXAS
FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas Motor Speedway will present a new test for Ross Chastain this weekend.The 1.5-mile track is very different from the last time the Xfinity Series raced there. The racing surface has been repaved, and turns one and two have been decreased in banking from 24 degrees to 20.
Competition in Saturday’s My Bariatric Solutions 300 will be a new challenge.
“A repaving changes everything,” Chastain said. “Plus, they’ve changed the track pretty dramatically in one and two. It’s going to be a whole new place.”
Chastain has raced four times at TMS. He’ll drive the G&K Services Chevrolet this weekend.
Five races into the season, Chastain is 19th in Xfinity driver points.
Practice is scheduled at TMS at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 10:35 a.m. Saturday, with the race scheduled at 1:30 p.m.
