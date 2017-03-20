Hot 20 – If you like Texas Bobbleheads, just nod yes…over…and…over…again.

Tweet Photo Credit: Robert Laberge/NASCAR via Getty Images

Texas is next on the dance card this weekend, an apropos venue to hear about Bellator and Monster Energy getting together to present some pre-race smackdowns, some good ole fashioned ass whippin’s, some unscripted mayhem. In their desire to make NASCAR cool and hip again, or whatever is considered trendy in today’s vernacular, Monster Energy plans on presenting some MMA matches prior to some selected events. Sounds like they are just going to try and recreate a Berkley peace march.

Maybe you could have Kyle Busch get together with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for a little pre-race activity. After Stenhouse bumped Kyle to get back on the lead lap at the end of Stage 2 at Martinsville, accomplishing the task while allowing Chase Elliott to slip ahead for the Stage win, once again we seem to have a burning Busch on our hands.

Ricky’s pal, Danica Patrick, along with Tony Stewart have had their likenesses enshrined in Milwaukee’s Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Just nod your head repeatedly in agreement.

In 2014, Hall of Famer (baseball version) Tony La Russa saw bobbleheads produced showing him in both the colors of the Athletics and the White Sox. At Phoenix, he was decked out in those of Shell/Pennzoil when the 72-year old dropped by the Team Penske garage to visit with Joey Logano. Come to think of it, didn’t Kyle Busch want to turn Logano into a bobblehead a couple of weeks ago?

Sunday is Texas…with not 38 or 39 on the entry list, but a full 40! Well, they do like things bigger there, including the race field it seems. As for these boys listed below, they will indeed be our Hot 20. Temps for Dallas are forecast for the mid-80s F come race day.

1. BRAD KESELOWSKI – 2 WINS – 234 PTS

The King of his Kesel (owski)?

2. KYLE LARSON – 1 WIN – 268 PTS

Visited the rocket center in Huntsville, but even Smoky could not have put a Saturn V in his car.

3. MARTIN TRUEX JR. – 1 WIN – 236 PTS

Best damn driver at Martinsville…for the opening stage.

4. RYAN NEWMAN – 1 WIN – 152 PTS

This just in. Newman plans to play in Texas, yet has not a single fiddler in the band.

5. KURT BUSCH – 1 WIN – 119 PTS

That Daytona win is looming larger and larger with each subpar performance since.

6. CHASE ELLIOTT – 264 PTS

Over his past ten, an average finish of 8.3 with six Top Tens. That will do for now.

7. JOEY LOGANO – 207 PTS

With MMA fights coming to some NASCAR events, are you ready to rumble, Joey?

8. KYLE BUSCH – 188 PTS

Pre-race? Hell, shouldn’t they be having the fights after the race?

9. RYAN BLANEY – 179 PTS

His dad was a North Carolina Cup driver. The boy is the same…just better..as dad had hoped.

10. CLINT BOWYER – 174 PTS

Top Tens in three of his past four…nothing worse than 13th in last five.

11. JAMIE MCMURRAY – 163 PTS

Must have thought he had Flintstone tires at Martinsville…but it eroded away just the same.

12. KEVIN HARVICK – 154 PTS

This Sunday, they will feature Danica. In November, Texas will hand out Harvick bobbleheads.

13. KASEY KAHNE – 146 PTS

Junior was fine, but his Chevy McChevy face got all steamed up with Kahne.

14. ERIK JONES – 144 PTS

While everyone is talking about Larson, another young gun is quietly working his way up.

15. JIMMIE JOHNSON – 141 PTS

Oh, my God, what’s wrong with Jimmie? Well, if this is running bad, imagine him running good.

16. TREVOR BAYNE – 140 PTS

His 14th Texas start? Damn, time does fly by.

17. DENNY HAMLIN – 139 PTS

Made contact with Danica at Martinsville, and wound up in a wall of hurt…and a garage of tears.

18. ARIC ALMIROLA – 127 PTS

Best showing since Daytona? 14th.

19. AUSTIN DILLON – 126 PTS

Coming off his best win of the season, he is taking the big hat to Texas. Seems about right.

20. RICKY STENHOUSE JR. – 113 PTS

The most relevant 27 remain in the Top 27…or at least that is what he keeps trying to tell her.

