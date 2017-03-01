NASCAR Racing Schedule for Texas
by Angela Campbell On Thu, Apr. 06, 2017
This weekend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the XFINITY Series travel to Texas Motor Speedway. The drivers will practice on the newly repaved track for the first time Friday, April 7 in preparation for Saturday’s NXS My Bariatric Solutions 300 race and Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 event. Both races will be televised on FOX.
Kyle Busch is the defending MENCS race winner at Texas with two victories, 11 top fives, 12 top 10s and one pole at the 1.5-mile track with the third-best driver rating (102.4). Chase Elliott, who is still searching for his first win, enters the Cup Series race with the series-best average finish of 4.500. The struggling Jimmie Johnson has the potential to turn his season around with a much-needed victory based on his six wins, 14 top fives, 20 top 10s and one pole in the Lone Star State.
Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.
Friday, April 7:
On Track:
Noon-2:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice – FS1
2:30-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Practice – FS1
5-5:55 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Final Practice – FS1
6:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1
Garage Cam: (Watch live)
11:30 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
10:30 a.m.: Daniel Suarez
10:45 a.m.: Chris Buescher
11 a.m.: Clint Bowyer
11:15 a.m.: Jimmie Johnson
11:30 a.m.: Brendan Gaughan, Daniel Hemric and Brennan Poole
3 p.m.: Trevor Bayne
3:15 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr.
4:15 p.m.: Tony Stewart and Christopher Bell
6 p.m.: Texas Motor Speedway Announcement
7:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (time approx.)
Saturday, April 8:
On Track:
9:30-10:25 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice – FS1
10:35 a.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1
Noon-12:50 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice – FS2
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 (200 laps, 300 miles) – FOX – Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Press Conference: (Watch live)
4 p.m.: Post-NASCAR XFINITY Series Race (time approx.)
Sunday, April 9:
On Track:
1:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (334 laps, 501 miles) – FOX – Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
10:30 a.m.: JTG Daugherty Racing Announcement
5:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race (time approx.)
