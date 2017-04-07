Dale’s Pale Ale Named Primary Sponsor of JRM’s No. 1 Team

Elliott Sadler to Pilot the Dale’s Pale Ale Chevrolet for Two Events in 2017

MOORESVILLE, N.C. ( April 7, 2017 ) – Dale’s Pale Ale, America’s first craft beer to be featured in a can, joins Elliott Sadler and the No. 1 team as primary sponsor for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2017, JR Motorsports announced today. Sadler will drive the No. 1 Dale’s Pale Ale Chevrolet Camaro in races at Pocono Raceway ( June 10 ) and Texas Motor Speedway ( Nov. 4 ).

A team partner since 2015, Dale’s Pale Ale reaffirmed its commitment to JRM last year with a partnership extension. The brand previously held primary positioning with JRM’s No. 7 and 88 teams, and in an associate capacity with Sadler in 2016.

“I’m proud to be with Dale’s Pale Ale,” said Sadler, who currently leads the NXS point standings. “Those guys have been a great partner of JR Motorsports the last couple years and they’re definitely a fun group. I really appreciate their support of our team. It’s neat to be partnered with those who want to do a good job, and it’s time we celebrate with them in Victory Lane.”

Dale’s Pale Ale is produced by the Oskar Blues Brewery in Brevard, N.C., Longmont, Colo., and now in Austin, Texas. Along with its flagship brand Dale’s Pale Ale, the Oskar Blues Brewery offers an extensive line of craft and specialty beers, including Pinner IPA and Mama’s Little Yella Pils. During its non-primary races, Dale’s Pale Ale will be featured in an associate capacity.

“We’ve shared a Dale’s Pale Ale with some of the most passionate fans in NASCAR these past few years, and we’re pumped to be back at the track with JRM again in 2017,” said Dale Katechis, Oskar Blues’ Soul Founder. “Our Brewery was built on equal parts hard work and fun, and it’s great to be able to put our beer in the hands of race fans who appreciate the same.”

Additionally, Oskar Blues also continues as a presenting sponsor of JR Nation UnDAMNrestricted on Dirty Mo Radio, the first-ever podcast of the fans, by the fans, and for the fans. With new episodes following race weekends throughout the year, JR Nation UnDAMNrestricted is available free of charge on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and all major podcasting outlets.

ABOUT OSKAR BLUES BREWERY:

Founded 20 years ago in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned, flagship brew Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues is one of the fastest growing breweries in the country and operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas. Oskar Blues produced more than 200,000 barrels in 2016 and Dale’s Pale Ale earned the nation’s top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S supermarkets. The original craft beer canners continue to push innovation with creations like The CROWLER, Hotbox Coffee Roasters, B. Stiff & Sons Old Fashioned Sodas, Oskar Blues Fooderies and REEB Cycles and their cycling inspired accommodations and event space at REEB Ranch in North Carolina. Oskar Blues is available in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., parts of Canada, Puerto Rico, Sweden, Spain, Chile, the Netherlands, Belgium, the U.K., Ireland and Australia.

The CAN’d Aid Foundation was formed as an immediate response to the flooding that devastated our hometowns of Lyons & Longmont, Colorado, in September 2013. In just three years, CAN’d Aid has contributed over $2.6 million to support its “do-goodery” efforts through Towns, Tunes, Treads + Trails and Love Yur Mama programs across the country.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the management company and racing operation for Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s 14-time Most Popular Driver and winner of 50 NASCAR-sanctioned races. Now in its 16th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports races in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it won a championship in 2014. The company also competes in Late Model competition and owns three championships in regional late model divisions. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.

