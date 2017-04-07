Dale’s Pale Ale Named Primary Sponsor of JRM’s No. 1 Team
by Official Release On Fri, Apr. 07, 2017
Elliott Sadler to Pilot the Dale’s Pale Ale Chevrolet for Two Events in 2017
“We’ve shared a Dale’s Pale Ale with some of the most passionate fans in NASCAR these past few years, and we’re pumped to be back at the track with JRM again in 2017,” said Dale Katechis, Oskar Blues’ Soul Founder. “Our Brewery was built on equal parts hard work and fun, and it’s great to be able to put our beer in the hands of race fans who appreciate the same.”
Additionally, Oskar Blues also continues as a presenting sponsor of JR Nation UnDAMNrestricted on Dirty Mo Radio, the first-ever podcast of the fans, by the fans, and for the fans. With new episodes following race weekends throughout the year, JR Nation UnDAMNrestricted is available free of charge on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and all major podcasting outlets.
Founded 20 years ago in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned, flagship brew Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues is one of the fastest growing breweries in the country and operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas. Oskar Blues produced more than 200,000 barrels in 2016 and Dale’s Pale Ale earned the nation’s top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S supermarkets. The original craft beer canners continue to push innovation with creations like The CROWLER, Hotbox Coffee Roasters, B. Stiff & Sons Old Fashioned Sodas, Oskar Blues Fooderies and REEB Cycles and their cycling inspired accommodations and event space at REEB Ranch in North Carolina. Oskar Blues is available in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., parts of Canada, Puerto Rico, Sweden, Spain, Chile, the Netherlands, Belgium, the U.K., Ireland and Australia.
The CAN’d Aid Foundation was formed as an immediate response to the flooding that devastated our hometowns of Lyons & Longmont, Colorado, in September 2013. In just three years, CAN’d Aid has contributed over $2.6 million to support its “do-goodery” efforts through Towns, Tunes, Treads + Trails and Love Yur Mama programs across the country.
