JCR Preview: My Bariatric Solutions 300 At Texas Motor Speedway

Four-In-A-Row For RepairableVehicles.com At Texas Motor Speedway; Bandaire Returns

SPARTANBURG, SC- Jeremy Clements will have a familiar name on the side of his red, black and white #51 Chevy Camaro SS for the My Bariatric Solutions 300. RepairableVehicles.com is back on board for their fourth consecutive race at Texas Motor Speedway.

“It’s really cool that RepairableVehicles.com has been with us for four straight races at Texas,” says Clements. “It’s their support that helps us make it to the track.”

A division of Interstate Auto Center, Inc., RepairableVehicles.com, is one of the leading resellers of repairable vehicles in North America. By working together with insurance companies, dealerships, rental companies, and automotive salvage auctions, we are able to provide an ever changing inventory of high quality total-loss, recovered theft, collision damage, and other types of repairable vehicles to our customers worldwide.

Bandaire (bandaire.com), which has provided quality HVAC services to the Bandera,TX area since 1996, is back with JCR for the Texas race, as well. “Bandaire has been with us almost as long as we’ve been racing in Texas,” notes Clements. “The great thing about these guys s that they are as loyal to their customers as they are to us. Great people who do quality heating and cooling work and in Texas, you definitely need your air conditioner to work!”

Harrison’s Workwear (HarrisonsWorkwear.com) continues their support of the #51 JCR crew as the team heads to Texas. Established in 1999, Harrison’s Workwear has grown from a one brand boot and shoe store into a workwear business that carries all major brands.

Also joining JCR at Texas is Ramptek (Ramptek.com). Proudly hand-crafted in America, Ramptek ATV, UTV or side-by-side trailers feature the patented “Ramptek ramp” which makes every ride or trip to the dealer easier and more enjoyable.

“We’re always so close to getting the set up just right at Texas,” adds Clements. “The crew has been working hard on this car to get us where we need to be. Hopefully, with a little luck, we can bring home a good finish for RepairableVehicles.com, Harrison’s Workwear, Ramptek, Bandaire and everyone else that supports us.”

The #51 Chevy Camaro SS will also carry the logos of associate sponsors Federal Mogul Motorparts, Robert Ianuario, Coca Cola of Spartanburg, SC and Flounder.

The My Bariatric Solutions 300 will be broadcast live Saturday, April 8 at 1:30pm/et on FS1, MRN and Sirius / XM Channel 90.

FAST FACTS:

· The My Bariatric Solutions 300 will mark Jeremy’s 17th NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Texas Motor Speedway.

· Jeremy made his debut at Auto Club Speedway in 2007 and has scored a best finish of 16th (2012)

· Jeremy has an average finish of 24.8 at Texas Motor Speedway.

