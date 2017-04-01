CHEVY MENCS AT TEXAS ONE: Chase Elliott Accident Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS 500

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY PRACTICE NOTES AND QUOTES

APRIL 7, 2017

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 NAPA CHEVROLET SS – Involved in a single-car accident during the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Texas Motor Speedway

WHAT EXACTLY LED TO YOUR IMPACT?

“Just got out of the groove there off (Turn) 2 and got too high and got the wall. Then had too much wheel in it going the other way, so just a mistake on my end. I hate it. I thought our car was pretty good, so hopefully this one will be just as good if not better.”

ARE YOU GOING TO TRY TO GO FOR IT LATER IN QUALIFYING?

“I’m not sure. I literally just walked up. We will talk about it and see what we think is best. It is obviously going to be a… just need to be mindful of the rest of the weekend. This is our last car. We just need to keep that in mind. It’s definitely edgy so that is something to think about… good question.”

WHAT HAPPENED AND WHAT IS THE TRACK LIKE?

“Yeah, just made a mistake and got too high off (Turn) 2. Got into the fence and ran out of room.”

THERE ARE A LOT OF DRIVERS TALKING ABOUT HOW ON THE EDGE IT IS CAN YOU DESCRIBE WHAT IT FEELS LIKE ON THE TRACK?

“Yeah, it’s just with new repaves we have to have a tire that can withstand the speed and when that happens it just makes it real on edge and that is just part of it. Not an excuse, just made a mistake.”

DID YOU LEARN SOMETHING IN THIS SHORT PRACTICE? OR ARE YOU STILL SORT OF CONFUSED AND YOU ROLL ON TO QUALIFYING?

“Don’t do what I just did.”

