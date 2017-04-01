Reed Leaves the Lonestar State with an 11th-Place Finish

Tweet Ethics and Compliance 2010

FORT WORTH, T.X. (April 8, 2017) – Ryan Reed drove his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang to an 11th-place finish Saturday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway. Reed qualified ninth and ran as high as second-place, before his extremely loose-handling Ford shifted to the tight side after a two-tire pit stop as the laps dwindled down.

“It was a decent day for us,” said Reed after the race. “A little disappointing because we ran inside the top-five for so much of it. We just missed it there a little on the setup. That last adjustment I was a little too free and we got it too tight and we just missed it a little bit. We are bringing speed to the race track. Everyone knows we are here and contending so once we start closing things out we will be good. We are in the Playoffs already so we can try things and be patient. We are growing and learning and keep knocking down top-10 and top-five’s and look for another win.”

Reed made it to the final round of knockout qualifying Saturday morning, earning a ninth-place starting position for 200-laps Saturday afternoon. By the second lap of the race, Reed worked his way up to fourth and was a constant figure in the top five. Reed closed out Stage 1 in the fifth position.

Reed visited pit road for just two tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment, setting himself up second for the start of Stage 2. A loose-handling condition persisted throughout Stage 2, but despite the challenges Reed was able to hold is ground. When Stage 2 concluded at lap 90 Reed was scored third.

During the Stage break Reed visiting pit road for four tires, fuel and chassis adjustments. Different pit strategies were in play, lining Reed up 13th for the final Stage. Reed continued to work his way forward, but on a green flag pit stop for just two tires late in the race saw the handling shift from too free to too tight. Reed lost some ground due to the handling and ultimately crossed the finish line 11th.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **