GMS Racing NXS Texas Recap

SPENCER GALLAGHER

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Texas Recap

Unloading at Texas Motor Speedway with a bit of uncertainty of what to expect since the track repave, Spencer Gallagher and the No. 23 Allegiant team were quick to adapt to the new surface. Rolling off 16th Saturday afternoon, it was apparent that the high line was not the ideal place to be. Keeping that in mind, Gallagher patiently worked his way through the field until he found himself within the top 10 before the end of Stage 2. However, when the caution flag waved on lap 85 with only four laps remaining before the stage break, varying pit strategies ensued. Crew chief Joey Cohen and Gallagher discussed their options and ultimately decided to pit before the end of the stage, setting Gallagher up to be at the front of the field for the start of the final stage. With four tires, fuel and a chassis adjustment to help aid in a tight Allegiant Chevy, Gallagher continued his strong run maintaining his position within the top 12. Forced to pit under green with the rest of the leaders with just over 50 laps remaining in the 200-lap event, Cohen made the call for two tires versus four to save time on pit road. Once green flag stops had cycled through, Gallagher found himself fighting a now loose No. 23 Camaro, but was able to hold on for the remaining laps to secure a 14th-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my GMS Racing team this weekend. We unloaded with a fast Allegiant Chevy and we have the finish to back it up. With the repave, the track was almost evil for the first 10 or so laps, but it got better as the race went on. Despite a few handling issues towards the end of the race, we brought the car home in one piece. It was a solid day with a solid finish.”

– Today’s 14th-place finish is Gallagher’s first top-15 finish of the 2017 NXS season.

– This also marks Gallagher’s highest finish at a non-plate track.

– Gallagher is in the 17th position in NXS Driver points.

