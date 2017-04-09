Dell EMC Announces First-Ever NASCAR Sponsorship; Helps JTG Daugherty Racing Transform Digitally
by Official Release On Sun, Apr. 09, 2017
- Dell EMC and JTG Daugherty Racing announce partnership to leverage IoT technology to give team a winning edge at the track
- Dell Edge Gateways, Embedded PCs and workstations power race team’s digital transformation
DALLAS (April 9, 2017) – Today, Dell EMC announces that, for the first time ever, the company is sponsoring a NASCAR team, JTG Daugherty Racing. Through this partnership, Dell EMC is working with JTG Daugherty Racing to help provide a competitive edge through the implementation of technology within the racecar, on the track and at the shop.
Specifically, the JTG Daugherty Racing team is using Dell IoT and client solutions and Dell EMC enterprise technologies to help improve performance of the team at the racetrack and manage shop floor operations. This collaboration is reflective of the growing trend within NASCAR to leverage more powerful technologies and data in new ways to help improve performance at all levels of the race team – for the drivers, throughout practice and testing and at the track on race day.
“Dell has had a long-standing relationship with JTG Daugherty Racing and the company is excited to be taking the partnership a step forward by bringing innovative solutions to NASCAR. This is the first time Dell EMC will sponsor a NASCAR team and we are pleased to be working with such an innovator in motorsports,” said Joyce Mullen, senior vice president and general manager, Global OEM and IoT Solutions, Dell EMC. “The presence of technology is growing in sports, especially auto racing, where there’s no better proving ground than a race car to show what technology is capable of. This is a tremendous opportunity and we look forward to proving how Dell EMC solutions can offer JTG Daugherty a competitive edge.”
With powerful insights and analytics, JTG Daugherty Racing expects tangible advantages from its Dell EMC solutions, including the power to control their garage and shop in North Carolina from afar and improving team performance on the track.
Specific solutions that help the team:
- Enhance productivity and power simulation workloads with Dell Precision 7510 Workstations
- Gain real-time insights about timing and scoring, directly from track to server with the Dell Edge Gateway 5000 Series
- Enable testing of shock with Dell Embedded Box PC 3000 Series, designed to withstand the harshest of environments
- Improve tire matching via barcodes with Dell Latitude 12 Rugged Tablet
- Provide race simulation with Dell Precision Mobile
- Deliver driver overview of speed and performance with Dell Latitude laptops.
- Support applications for predictive modeling to help JTG Racing identify when critical parts are approaching end of life in the race car
- Support race engineers and tire specialists to make smarter, faster decisions trackside or in the garage using 7510 mobile workstations and Dell Latitude 5000 Series laptops to run real-time decision making software
- Streamline operations with ruggedized Dell EMC PowerEdge servers in JTG Daugherty Racing’s Harrisburg, N.C. shop and on the haulers that transport cars to the races; the servers store vital race car information to help simplify car set-up when transitioning to a new track
“In NASCAR, we process large amounts of data quickly to gain insights, then develop conclusions and solutions,” JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Tad Geschickter said. “Additionally, we leverage resources located in remote locations so there is a need to move data to multiple points quickly. Dell and Dell EMC provide solutions to accomplish this seamlessly.”
Supporting Quotes
- “A race engineer’s computer must be able to handle multiple tasks running simultaneously to support the race team. It’s crucial that it is fast and reliable,” No. 37 BUSH’S Beans Chevrolet race engineer Brian Burns said. “During races, we are required to execute race simulations, perform database mining, utilize race strategy software, monitor pit crew data systems, and much more. With everyone in the group depending on you to give them quick and accurate answers, Dell EMC has answered the call with the perfect solutions for our rugged and fast-paced environment.”
- “Dell EMC plays a big role in what we do both at the shop and at the track,” No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet race engineer Tony Palmer said. “From sharing, collecting and analyzing all kinds of data, computing critical fuel mileage and pit windows during the race, all the way down to monitoring crucial weather data, a lot of what we do requires some serious computing power. That’s where Dell EMC comes in. The ability to run faster simulations increases our productivity to help find that critical extra tenth of a second. We’re fortunate to have a great partnership with Dell EMC to help us excel and be the best.”
- “Dell EMC is a huge part of our race team, whether it’s data acquisition or engineering expertise, everything that the company provides helps make our race team better and faster,” AJ Allmendinger, driver of the No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet said. “The quality and reliability of our partners and products in our demanding conditions is imperative. Dell EMC helps everything run smoother as the weekend progresses. They speed up our processes and increase productivity for both JTG Daugherty Racing teams. We’re thankful for their partnership in providing technology solutions for our racing organization.”
