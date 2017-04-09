Dell EMC Announces First-Ever NASCAR Sponsorship; Helps JTG Daugherty Racing Transform Digitally

DALLAS (April 9, 2017) – Today, Dell EMC announces that, for the first time ever, the company is sponsoring a NASCAR team, JTG Daugherty Racing. Through this partnership, Dell EMC is working with JTG Daugherty Racing to help provide a competitive edge through the implementation of technology within the racecar, on the track and at the shop.

Specifically, the JTG Daugherty Racing team is using Dell IoT and client solutions and Dell EMC enterprise technologies to help improve performance of the team at the racetrack and manage shop floor operations. This collaboration is reflective of the growing trend within NASCAR to leverage more powerful technologies and data in new ways to help improve performance at all levels of the race team – for the drivers, throughout practice and testing and at the track on race day.

“Dell has had a long-standing relationship with JTG Daugherty Racing and the company is excited to be taking the partnership a step forward by bringing innovative solutions to NASCAR. This is the first time Dell EMC will sponsor a NASCAR team and we are pleased to be working with such an innovator in motorsports,” said Joyce Mullen, senior vice president and general manager, Global OEM and IoT Solutions, Dell EMC. “The presence of technology is growing in sports, especially auto racing, where there’s no better proving ground than a race car to show what technology is capable of. This is a tremendous opportunity and we look forward to proving how Dell EMC solutions can offer JTG Daugherty a competitive edge.”

With powerful insights and analytics, JTG Daugherty Racing expects tangible advantages from its Dell EMC solutions, including the power to control their garage and shop in North Carolina from afar and improving team performance on the track.

Specific solutions that help the team: