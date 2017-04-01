RCR Post Race Report – O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Mechanical Woes Slow Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Energy and Water Chevrolet Team at Texas Motor Speedway

“As soon as I made a pace lap before the race I could feel something was was broken. We had to go into the garage and make repairs before we could even start the race. Man, it just sucks. Everyone knows you’ll have days like that over the course of a 38-race season but no one wants that ever. We worked hard the entire race just trying to make up laps and gain positions. The Dow Energy and Water Chevrolet really was fast today, we just didn’t get a chance to show it.”

– Austin Dillon

Paul Menard Finishes 26th in the No. 27 Dutch Boy/Menards Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway Following Mechanical Issues

“We went into this weekend with the mindset that we have not raced here before. You could say we threw out all the notebooks on Texas. We found speed throughout practice on Friday and Saturday with Matt Borland making good adjustments. Today we just couldn’t put it all together. We had a setback when the insulation came off the wiring to our battery and a spark caused the car to lose power. Once we were in the garage, the guys hustled and got us back out on track as quickly as they could. We’ll regroup in the off week and come back strong in Bristol.”

– Paul Menard

Ryan Newman and the No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet Team Earn 26th-Place Finish at Newly-Repaved Texas Motor Speedway

“Today was just not our day. This new track surface was definitely a challenge and it seemed like we never really got our car to where we wanted it to be. Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and the guys did all they could to try and fix the balance of our No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet, but it always seemed like we were just too tight. With the new configuration, Turns 3 and 4 were a struggle to get through without being super tight. I think we definitely learned something for when we come back here in the fall, but overall today was not the finish we wanted. We’ll take the off weekend to reset and get ready for Bristol in two weeks.”

– Ryan Newman

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **