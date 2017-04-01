Bar Harbor Foods, Sea Watch International to sponsor NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Dover on June 2

DOVER, Del. (April 10, 2017) – Dover International Speedway and Sea Watch International, ltd. have reached an agreement for Bar Harbor® Foods to serve as the entitlement sponsor for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 2, track and Sea Watch officials announced today.

The “Bar Harbor® 200” presented by Sea Watch International NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Monster Mile is the sixth race out of 23 in the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season schedule.

Bar Harbor® Foods, a partner of Sea Watch International, is based in Whiting, Maine, and celebrating its 100th year of offering premium, specialty seafood in 2017. Sea Watch International, based in Easton, Md., is a major supplier of clams, operates 35 fishing vessels and has four production facilities along the East Coast, including one in Milford, Del.

“We’re excited to partner with Dover International Speedway for the Bar Harbor® 200,” said Sea Watch International CEO Bob Brennan. “Sea Watch International and Bar Harbor® Foods have a strong relationship with NASCAR and we’re happy to increase our involvement with the sport at the Monster Mile by sponsoring the June 2 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.”

Sea Watch International is also sponsoring 10 races for Ryan Truex, who drives the No. 16 Toyota for Hattori Racing Enterprises, in the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

The June 2-4 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday, June 3 and the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 4.

“We’re proud to welcome Sea Watch International and Bar Harbor® Foods as an entitlement sponsor for our June 2 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “Sea Watch has been a great partner for years and we’re pleased to continue to grow our relationship with them. We look forward to highlighting Sea Watch across the entire NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, which has provided Monster Mile fans with a competitive on-track product here in Dover for almost two decades.”

Another NASCAR tripleheader weekend returns to the Monster Mile from Sept. 29-Oct. 1, featuring the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Sept. 29, the “Drive Sober 200” presented by the Delaware Office of Highway Safety NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday, Sept. 30 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 1, which will serve as the first elimination race of this year’s postseason.

For tickets or more information, call 800‐441‐RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by Red Frog Events and Goldenvoice. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

About Sea Watch International, ltd. and Bar Harbor® Foods

Maryland US-Based Sea Watch International – the largest fully integrated producer of clams in the world has completed a major investment & partnership transaction into historic Look’s Gourmet Food Company, Inc., dba Bar Harbor® Foods, Whiting, Maine. Look’s, a nearly 100-year-old company is best known for its premium Bar Harbor® and Atlantic® brand products of all natural, sustainable shelf stable seafood & food products. Look’s, originally a family business begun in 1917, had its assets purchased by Michael Cote in 2003. Look’s Gourmet Food Company, Inc., doing business as Bar Harbor® Foods, currently produces, from its Whiting, Maine, production facility, all natural, shelf-stable seafood chowders, bisques, seafood juices and stocks, sauces, and fancy-packed seafood meats.

