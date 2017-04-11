LARRY THE CABLE GUY NAMED GRAND MARSHAL FOR THE GO BOWLING 400

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (April 11, 2017) – The most famous words in racing may get a twist when Larry the Cable Guy gives the order, “Drivers, Start Your Engines,” to begin the Go Bowling 400 on May 13, 2017.

Larry returns to the big screen as the voice of Mater in Disney•Pixar’s “Cars 3,” scheduled for release on June 16, 2017. He first lent his voice to the iconic character in the Golden-Globe®-winning feature film “Cars” (2006) and returned to the role for “Cars 2” (2011). Both movies opened No. 1 at the box office and combined have grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

Larry is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy® nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country. In addition to his own merchandise line and selling out theatres and arenas across the country, Larry, along with his wife Cara, created the Git-R-Done Foundation, which was named after his signature catchphrase, and has donated more than $7 million to various charities with an emphasis on children’s and veteran’s causes. For information, visit www.gitrdonefoundation.org.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Larry the Cable Guy to Kansas Speedway for the Go Bowling 400,” said Kansas Speedway President Patrick Warren. “Larry is not only a great comedian, but also an amazing philanthropist.”

“Larry the Cable Guy is a comedic icon who also shares a love for racing and bowling,” said Nancy Schenk, president of the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America. “It’s an honor to have him as grand marshal for our race and we look forward to getting him out on our lanes at the Go Bowling Fan Experience Tent in the Midway.”

In addition to the “Cars” series, Larry’s film credits include “Jingle all the Way 2,” “A Madea Christmas,” “Tooth Fairy 2,” “Witless Protection,” “Delta Farce,” and his first feature “Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector.”

Larry and Jeff Foxworthy are on a national tour, the “We’ve Been Thinking Tour.” The tour features all new material from both comedians and is available as a comedy special on Netflix. Larry, also, launched his own comedy channel “Jeff and Larry’s Comedy Roundup,” on SiriusXM. The channel is in partnership with SiriusXM and Jeff Foxworthy. It showcases the best in great American comedy, including this dynamic duo as well as their personal favorite comedians.

He is also a bestselling author and his book “Git-R-Done” (2005) debuted at No. 26 on the New York Times bestseller list. He was also named to Forbes Celebrity 100 list, which lists the hottest and most successful people in the entertainment industry, in 2006, 2007, 2011 and 2012.

Go Bowling returns as the sponsor of the Go Bowling 400 for the second year. GoBowling.com is the destination for bowling fans and enthusiasts seeking news and information about one of America’s favorite pastimes. With more than 67 million people taking to the lanes every year, bowling is the nation’s number one participatory sport.

Racing returns to Kansas Speedway on Friday, May 12 with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 250, and Saturday, May 13 with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling 400 under the lights! In October, the Hollywood Casino 400 is an elimination race in the Monster Energy Series playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 22. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Kansas Lottery 300 will again be a part of the playoffs for the NASCAR XFINITY Series on Saturday, Oct. 21, while the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards will wrap up their season on Friday, Oct. 20. Tickets are currently on sale by calling 866.460.RACE (7223) or online at www.kansasspeedway.com.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase a parking pass to park closer to the Speedway, and also VIP Tailgating options are available. Call 913.328.3391 for additional information.

