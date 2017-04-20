Just Ask! Clint Bowyer & Joey Logano Ready to Take Questions During Talladega Superspeedway’s Star-Studded Fan Q&A Session, May 7

Will Join Kyle Larson, Danica Patrick and Chris Buescher in Q&A Prior to the GEICO 500 in Part of Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade

TALLADEGA, AL – Clint Bowyer, a two-time Talladega Superspeedway winner, and Joey Logano, the latest driver to go to Gatorade Victory Lane at the 2.66-mile venue, have joined the lineup for NASCAR’s Most Competitive Track’s Pre-Race Fan Question and Answer Session on Sunday morning, May 7, prior to the start of the GEICO 500.

They join the previously announced trio of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) championship points leader Kyle Larson, Danica Patrick and Chris Buescher. Fans will have the opportunity to ask questions in lure of the GEICO 500, where the winner will be all but assured a spot in NASCAR’s season ending playoffs. Access to this special Q&A Session, which is tentatively scheduled for 9:30-10:45 AM (CDT) at the start-finish line of the mammoth 33-degree high banked race track, is available by purchasing Talladega’s Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade.

Fans that purchase this upgraded pass receive up-close looks of NASCAR’s most noticeable stars during multiple festivities prior to the GEICO 500’s green flag. Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrades are $75, and includes access to witness the red-carpet entrance for the driver’s meeting, as well as access to the pre-race stage to cheer for their favorite drivers during pre-race introductions.

Bowyer is in his 12th full season as a MENCS driver and first with Stewart-Haas Racing. The 37-year-old Emporia, Kansas native first went to Gatorade Victory Lane at Talladega in the fall of 2010 when he held off Kevin Harvick. A year later in 2011, he edged Jeff Burton by merely .018 seconds for the victory. In his career, he’s made 22 starts at TSS and finished inside the top-10 on 12 occasions, while posting an average finishing position of 14.7. He ranks ninth in this year’s MENCS standings.

Logano has won two of the last three MENCS races at Talladega (fall events in 2015-16) and has recorded four top-five finishes and six top-10 efforts. In addition, the Middletown, CT, native has two NASCAR XFINITY Series triumphs at the mammoth venue. He currently sits fifth in the MENCS standings.

Larson is coming off his best finish at Talladega last fall, finishing sixth. Patrick cemented her place in the Talladega Superspeedway history books in 2014, becoming the first female driver to ever lead laps around the 2.66-mile Superspeedway. Buescher took a well-remembered wild ride on Talladega’s Alabama Gang Superstretch during last year’s GEICO 500, and walked away from the incident.

The Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade will be in effect Sunday, May 7, from 8:00 a.m. (CDT) until the conclusion of the driver introductions. The GEICO 500 gets underway at 1:00 p.m. CDT.

Don’t miss out on other great experiences Talladega Superspeedway has to offer this spring, including Pre-Race Pit Passes, The Sunday VIP Experience (which includes a guided garage tour of the MENCS Garage by Glenn Jarrett), The Unrestricted VIP Experience, and much, much more. For all ticket upgrade information, call 1-877-Go2-DEGA or visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com.

*Driver availability for the TSS Fan Pre-Race Question & Answer session is subject to change and without notice. Neither NASCAR nor any of its affiliates are responsible for this event*

The action-packed race weekend event schedule includes the following:

Friday, May 5

8:30 AM – 10:20 AM General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Final Practice

10:30 AM – 11:25 AM Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Practice

12:30 PM – 1:25 PM Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Final Practice

1:30 PM – 2:25 PM GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice

3:30 PM – 4:25 PM GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice

4:30 PM ARCA Driver Introductions

5:00 PM Green Flag – General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards Race (76 Laps, 202.16 Miles)

7:00 PM “Big One On The Blvd” Fan Infield Parade & Competitions

Saturday, May 6

9:30 AM Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Qualifying

11:30 AM NXS Driver Introductions

12:00 PM Green Flag – Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Race (113 Laps, 300.58 Miles)

3:00 PM GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

7:30 PM Traditional Infield Concert – Headlined by The Charlie Daniels Band

Sunday, May 7

12:20 PM MENCS Driver Introductions

1:00 PM Green Flag – GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race (188 Laps, 500.08 Miles)

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s Most Competitive Track (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), most banked (33 degrees), and longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly, offering up hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids ticket prices and special offers for military members and college students. The historic venue, built in 1969, is NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Concert and the world-renowned Talladega Blvd, home of the “Big One on the Blvd” party. It is the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large video viewing boards lining the frontstretch and endless activities for fans throughout its event weekends. Talladega Superspeedway’s next NASCAR weekend is set for May 5-7 with the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race and the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event, in addition to the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Racing Series. Log on to www.talladegasuperspeedway. com or call 877-Go2-DEGA for more information.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **