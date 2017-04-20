What differentiates a NASCAR car from a normal production car

A lot of automobile hours of there, who always try to find all the details related to cars. One of the most asked questions is that, what are the differences between a normal car and a racing car. Actually there are a lot of differences, but the principle is the same.

In case of racing cars, there are a lot of aspects, which are quite different from a normal car, and the biggest difference lies in its speed. If everything is good for a racing car, but not the speed, it will not be fruitful, and it will turn to a normal car. Apart from it, there are a lot of differences between its new ability, tires, combustion chambers, mileage and many others. Everything is optimized enough, such that a car becomes suitable for racing. Here are a few different between a NASCAR car and the normal car, which is taken from Amazingly Cool Car Accessories.

Combustion chamber

Combustion chambers in case of racing or NASCAR cars are comparatively larger than that of production cars. If you do not know the importance of a combustion chamber, you should know that it is the place where the fuel of the car enter, which either can be petrol or diesel, and it is a place where the fuel burns, which is in turn used in order to drive the car. The more the amount of well that enter the combustion chamber, the better will be its speed, or vice versa. Where a normal car has a combustion chamber of 1000 cc 2000 cc, in case of NASCAR cars, it is almost close to 5000 to 6000 cc, which is quite huge.

Shape of the car

Another important aspect of racing or NASCAR cars is the design. In most of the normal car, a lot of importance is not given to the design of the car. But in case of NASCAR or racing cars, importance is given to the design, such that it seems to be lightweight, and can run fast. Thus, the designs of the racing or NASCAR cars are made aerodynamically, such that it feels minimum pressure due to air, and it can glide easily through the air.

Lightweight chassis

In case of NASCAR racing cars, you can find the chassis of the cars are quite lightweight and strong enough to overcome all kind of forces and pressure, whatever may be the magnitude of it. The Axle of the will is also made long enough, such that the wheels are quite stable, even if the car is running at a very high speed. Thus, the chassis is also a lot modified compared to that of normal production cars.

Different interior

The interiors are also a lot different in case of racing or NASCAR cars, from that of normal production cars. In case of NASCAR cars, the interior of the cars are not that polished enough, and they are not even insulated from external heat and sound, and thus, riding experience of NASCAR car will not be that good. Everything is done, such that the weight of the car is not that high, and it can run easily at high speeds.

