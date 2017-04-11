Your Guide to the Monster Energy All-Star Race

The Monster All-Star Race, scheduled for May 20, 2017, will mark the 25th anniversary of this race. The first checkered flag for the All-Star race was waved under the lights for the first time in 1992. This was also the race that signaled a new change within the sport, and it has become a tradition that has quickly become a fan favorite.

Some of the most hardcore fans may even take to their own ‘tracks’ to emulate their favorite NASCAR drivers. Between tire changes and checks on antifreeze & coolants, these fans long for the day they can personally meet their racing car heroes.

The following is a breakdown of the specifics of the race, and how the entire race will unfold. Key questions about eligibility, format and other information will also be explained.

Programming Information for the NASCAR All-Star Race

When will the event take place? The Monster Energy Race is scheduled for May 20 (Saturday). It will begin at 6pm EST. The All-Star Race will follow the Monster Energy Open.

Where will it take place? The All-Star Race will occur at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.

What channel will it be shown on? The Monster Energy Race will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports).

Will there be a radio broadcast of the event? You can listen to the race on the following radio stations:

NASCAR Radio

MRN

Sirius XM

The Race Format

The Monster Energy All Star Race is considered one of the longest races in the sport. It consists of stages that include 20 laps, 20 laps, 20 laps and 10 laps. This will total 70 laps, run over four different stages, the same as the original race in 1992. Another feature that is consistent between the upcoming race and the 1992 race is that only 10 cars will be eligible to earn a spot in the last lap segment.

How are Drivers Chosen to Advance to the Final Lap?

The drivers who win the first three stages are automatically guaranteed a spot in the final lap. However, they must maintain in the top lap. The remaining spots will go to the drivers who had the best averages in the first segments. So, this means that some drivers will be eliminated before the last lap begins.

Driver Qualifications

The drivers who are eligible to race in the Monster All-Star race are those who have won a prior points event since the beginning of 2016.

Drivers who have won the event before and who also compete on a full-time basis are also eligible to race. Based on these criteria, there are several drivers who have already locked in a spot for the race. They include:

Kurt Busch

Dale Earnhardt. Jr.

Kyle Busch

Joey Lagano

Jimmie Johnson

Ryan Newman

Strategies

All drivers have their own strategies that they use to get the upper hand on their competition. Every team will be given softer tires. This set of tires can be used as the team see fit. These tires will help the driver’s car grip the track and increase speed.

Points

Drivers are not awarded points. However, the winning driver will be awarded $1 million.

