Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Bristol Advance

Team: No. 17 SunnyD Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Bristol Motor Speedway

Stenhouse has eight NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Bristol Motor Speedway with an average starting position of 23.4 and average finishing position of 10.6.

In his eight MENCS starts, Stenhouse has scored three top-five and four top-10 finishes at the ‘World’s Fastest Half-Mile’.

Last time at Bristol

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove his Bryan Clauson Fastenal tribute Ford to a second-place finish after overcoming a two-lap deficit and a speeding penalty on pit road. The second-place finish tied his career best finish of second at Bristol in 2014.

“Race With Ricky” Sweepstakes

The SunnyD “Race with Ricky” Sweepstakes has kicked off and fans simply need to visit www.SunnyD.com to enter. One lucky winner has the chance to win a trip to Charlotte with four friends where they will race go-karts against the two-time NASCAR champion.

SunnyD

Sunny Delight Beverages Co. (SDBC), based in Cincinnati, OH, is a leading producer, distributor and marketer of juices, juice drinks and flavored waters in North America. Its brands include the market leading SunnyD juice drinks, Veryfine juices and drinks, and Fruit2O flavored and sparkling waters. The company operates four plants across the U.S. that service both refrigerated and shelf stable distribution systems and supply a wide range of customers in the grocery, club, mass merchandise, convenience, dollar and drug channels. For more information, please visit www.sunnyd.com.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Bristol:

“After our weekend off, I’m ready to get back on track especially at one of my favorite tracks. We’ve had a lot of success at Bristol but keep coming up short one position. The key is to get your car turning through the center and being able to run both grooves. Like typical short track racing anything can happen, but if we can execute on pit road and stay out of trouble then we should leave Bristol with another strong finish.”

