Chris Buescher No. 37 BUSH’S Beans Chevrolet Bristol Motor Speedway Preview

CHRIS BUESCHER

NO. 37 BUSH’S BEANS CHEVROLET SS

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY PREVIEW

Date/Time: Sunday, April 23rd at 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Network/Radio: FOX / PRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

CHRIS BUESCHER QUOTES:

FAVORITE RACETRACK:

“Bristol Motor Speedway is one of my favorite racetracks,” Buescher said. “It’s really fun to go out and have a good run; that will always make any race enjoyable. But we’ve got a really good head start in our No. 37 BUSH’S Beans Chevrolet coming out of our strong day at Martinsville Speedway earlier this season. On top of that, BUSH’S Beans sponsors the pole day, so there’s definitely no added pressure there. The short track program at JTG Daugherty Racing has always been strong, and mixing that with the confidence of running well at Martinsville (Speedway) and getting one of my career top finishes at Bristol last year is going to make this weekend fun.”

TRACTION COMPOUND ON THE RACETRACK:

“I liked what it did for the racetrack last year,” Buescher said. “I think the idea was to try and make the bottom dominant, and I’m glad it didn’t work that way. It just created an option. It created something where if you caught a lap car, you could run the bottom, pass quick and move on. If you were faster than the cars in front of you, you were able to work them over and get by. It’s just a little bit extra grip that we needed.”

DUPLICATING BOTTOM GROOVE FOR 2017:

“I don’t know how easy that will be to duplicate,” Buescher said. “Knowing how the weather affected it, how it was laid down, how different our circumstances were last time there. If it’s anything like it was the last time, I really had a ball running Bristol that way. And I think they did a nice job and I think it made for better racing. It still had a dominant top groove, but the bottom was a nice option.”

TRENT OWENS, CREW CHIEF QUOTE:

“I’m looking forward to racing the No. 37 BUSH’S Beans Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend,” Owens said. “We had two strong runs at a similar short track, Martinsville Speedway, earlier this season, so that gives us some confidence and really good notes heading into Bristol. Obviously the banking makes the track vastly different from other half-mile tracks we race at. With the added line at the bottom, it gives drivers another option and an opportunity to pass that they may not have had before. Like Chris (Buescher) said, BUSH’S Beans is sponsoring the pole day, and we’re thrilled to have them on the No. 37 Chevrolet this year and it definitely won’t add any pressure to winning the pole Friday night (laughs).”

Fast Facts:

Career Starts: 49

Wins: 1 (8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway)

Top-fives: 2

Top-10s: 2

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 12th – 8/21/2016 Bristol

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

CHRIS BUESCHER BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY APPEARANCES

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY TWEET-UP:

Where: Outside Main Administration Building at Turn 2, Bristol Motor Speedway

When: Sunday, April 23 at 10:45 a.m. ET

