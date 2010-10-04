AJ ALLMENDINGER

NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CHEVROLET SS

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY PREVIEW

Date/Time: Sunday, April 23rd / 2 PM ET

TV Network/Radio: FOX / PRN / SIRIUSXM

QUOTES:

Kroger ClickList: “Have you tried Kroger ClickList,” Allmendinger asked. “If not, try it this week. It’s so convenient. You just order your groceries online and pick them up when ready. I know it makes my life a lot easier especially with being on the go all the time. Hopefully, it does the same for you.” Learn More

Not enough credit: “Bristol is a tough place no matter if you are running on the bottom or up top with the No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevy,” Allmendinger said. “I wouldn’t say it’s my most favorite place to race, but we’ve had some decent cars there the last couple of years. Maybe I don’t give myself enough credit. I’m definitely not the best one getting around there, but I get around there okay. We’ll see when we hit the track.”

Chills down spine: “I still get chills every time when I walk into that place,” Allmendinger said. “It was a place that, everything I thought it was on TV, it was that times 10. It’s a special place that everybody has to experience as a fan or as a race car driver. It’s just a crazy place to be at and it’s action-packed.”

Survival of the fittest: “You know you are in for a battle at Bristol Motor Speedway,” Allmendinger said. “It’s 500 grueling laps. It’s a battle around that place every lap. As a driver, it’s a physically demanding racetrack and mentally it’s demanding. Anything can happen. You never know what is going to be the outcome of the race until you cross that finish line.”

Lucky to even get a top-10: “Anytime you can have a top-10 run at Bristol, it is a solid day and you can consider yourself lucky,” Allmendinger said. “Bristol is one of those places to me that if you can pull into Victory Lane, you’ve really earned it. Victory Lane always looks so cool there and you get a sword. It’s just a tough place. If you can have a solid run, you’ve put in a good day of work.”

Bristol stands out: “What do I remember about Bristol,” Allmendinger asked. “When they would go green back in the day, just seeing all the flashbulbs go off always stood out to me. It was just crazy at the start. It looked like there were 160,000 flashbulbs going off at the same time. It always seemed the night race was a lot crazier than the day race. Just the finishes stand out like the Dale Earnhardt Sr. bump and run. The Terry Labonte wreck coming to the checker. Bristol is an unforgettable place and a must see race.”

Good runs last year: “We’re really looking forward to going to Bristol this weekend with our No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevy,” crew chief Randall Burnett said. “We had a good car both races last year. We finished ninth the last time there and had a better car in the spring, but our finish didn’t show our efforts. Everybody loves short track racing. We’re excited and looking forward to a unique and fun race.”

FAST FACTS:

Career Starts: 306

Wins: 1

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 49

Pole Awards: 4

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol

First Pole: 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Last Pole: 8/8/15 Watkins Glen

Best Start: 1 – 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Best Finish: 1 – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Crew Chief: Randall Burnett

