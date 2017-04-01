Bubba Wallace – Bristol Advance

Team: No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Seth Barbour

Twitter: @BubbaWallace, @Bubba6Team, @RoushFenway and @Leidosinc

ADVANCE NOTES

Wallace at Bristol

Wallace will make his fifth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

Wallace previously recorded a best finish of seventh in the Aug. 2016 event at “The Last Great Colosseum.”

In two starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the famed short track, Wallace recorded a best finish of second in Aug. 2014

Recapping Texas

Wallace overcame damage sustained in a multi-car incident on Lap 65 to earn his fifth-consecutive sixth-place finish in the NASCAR XFINITY Series event at Texas Motor Speedway. The result is Wallace’s fifth top-10 finish of the 2017 season.

Seth Barbour at Bristol

Barbour will call his ninth NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Bristol. In eight previous starts, Barbour recorded a best finish of seventh twice with 2015 NASCAR XFINITY Series Champion Chris Buescher in this event in 2013 and with Wallace in Aug. 2016.

QUOTE WORTHY

Wallace on racing at Bristol:

“I love racing at Bristol and in Tennessee. Growing up a huge Vols fan it’s really cool to be racing in Vol Country. This place is a ton of fun to race on and hopefully we can keep our streak going and get a couple spots better than sixth with our Leidos Mustang. I’m definitely looking forward to getting there this weekend.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **