Bubba Wallace – Bristol Advance
by Official Release On Tue, Apr. 18, 2017
Team: No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang
Crew Chief: Seth Barbour
Twitter: @BubbaWallace, @Bubba6Team, @RoushFenway and @Leidosinc
ADVANCE NOTES
Wallace at Bristol
Wallace will make his fifth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon.
Wallace previously recorded a best finish of seventh in the Aug. 2016 event at “The Last Great Colosseum.”
In two starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the famed short track, Wallace recorded a best finish of second in Aug. 2014
Recapping Texas
Wallace overcame damage sustained in a multi-car incident on Lap 65 to earn his fifth-consecutive sixth-place finish in the NASCAR XFINITY Series event at Texas Motor Speedway. The result is Wallace’s fifth top-10 finish of the 2017 season.
Seth Barbour at Bristol
Barbour will call his ninth NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Bristol. In eight previous starts, Barbour recorded a best finish of seventh twice with 2015 NASCAR XFINITY Series Champion Chris Buescher in this event in 2013 and with Wallace in Aug. 2016.
QUOTE WORTHY
Wallace on racing at Bristol:
“I love racing at Bristol and in Tennessee. Growing up a huge Vols fan it’s really cool to be racing in Vol Country. This place is a ton of fun to race on and hopefully we can keep our streak going and get a couple spots better than sixth with our Leidos Mustang. I’m definitely looking forward to getting there this weekend.”