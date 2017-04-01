Trevor Bayne – Bristol Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Bristol Motor Speedway – Sunday, April 23 at 2:00pm EST. on FOX

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Bristol

Bayne makes his sixth career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

Bayne earned his best finish of fifth in the spring 2016 event at the half-mile oval after starting from the 10th position.

In 12 starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Bristol, Bayne recorded four top-10 finishes with a best finish of sixth in Aug. 2010 and Aug. 2013.

Matt Puccia at Bristol

Puccia will be atop the box for his 12th MENCS event at Bristol on Sunday. In 11 previous races, Puccia has recorded one top-five and three top-10 finishes with a best finish of fifth coming in the spring of 2016 with Bayne.

Recapping Texas

Bayne rebounded after having to go to a backup car following an incident in final practice at Texas Motor Speedway to earn a 13th-place finish. The result is Bayne’s fifth top-15 finish in the first seven races of 2017.

Homecoming Weekend

This weekend at Bristol marks a homecoming for Bayne, who hails from Knoxville, Tenn., located just 109 miles from Bristol Motor Speedway.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on Bristol:

“Bristol is home. I love racing here. It definitely adds an extra level of excitement knowing that you’re racing at home. We had a really good run here in this race last season and I’m really confident that (crew chief) Matt (Puccia) will give us another solid AdvoCare Ford this weekend and help us continue our streak of consistency to start the season.”

