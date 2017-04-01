Ryan Reed – Bristol Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Bristol Motor Speedway

Reed has competed at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) seven times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

Diabetes Alert Sticker Program

The Diabetes Alert sticker, developed by Wellmont Health System, will be placed on the c-post of the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang for Saturday’s race.

The sticker, which Wellmont has used since 2009, informs a law enforcement officer who is investigating a potential case of impaired driving to check whether a motorist might instead be having difficulties with his or her diabetes. A person experiencing a diabetes emergency might exhibit symptoms that mimic impaired driving. Additionally, Wellmont has implemented an awareness program to reach adolescents who have diabetes or pre-diabetes so they can obtain the care they need. This initiative also relies on awareness among parents, especially those who have type 2 diabetes, of the importance of early detection of prediabetes or diabetes because of the increased chance for their children to be diagnosed with the disease.

One Year Ago at Bristol

Reed finished 21st in his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang after an issue with the right-front wheel forced an unscheduled green-flag pit stop while the team was running 12th.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Bristol

“Bristol is a track I definitely have circled as a place I need to get better at. At times we’ve shown speed there and the second race last year was probably the best I’ve been in my career at Bristol, but we got caught up in a wreck. We bring decent racecars to Bristol, but I just don’t quite get it done as a driver. I’ve spent a lot of time working on getting better so hopefully this time around we can get a solid finish.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com.

