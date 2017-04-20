McDowell Eager To Get Back On Track At Last Great Colosseum

Support Of Social Media Groundswell

CONCORD, N.C. (April 18, 2017) – Michael McDowell and Leavine Family Racing (LFR) are eager to get back to short track racing at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 500.

After the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ (MENCS) first off-weekend of the 2017 season, McDowell and LFR are excited to get back on track at the Last Great Colosseum, where McDowell is optimistic about the team’s chances at a solid finish. His best finish at the half-mile short track is 18th.

“Bristol is probably one of my favorite places to go,” said McDowell. “There’s a ton of excitement and the atmosphere and racing is awesome. They are putting a grip substance back down on the track, so there should be a lot of side-by-side racing. Last year, that really enhanced the race, so it should be another exciting race.”

LFR is also looking forward to supporting Carter Wilkerson, an overnight Twitter celebrity, in his quest for free Wendy’s chicken nuggets for a year. Carter has already achieved the impossible, reaching over 3.1 million retweets on Twitter out of the 18 million ask.

Iconic brands have already shown their support for Carter, and LFR wants the NASCAR community and the large social media presence to join in supporting Carter’s campaign.

“I am blown away by all of the support!” said Wilkerson. “It all started out just for fun. I just really wanted some chicken nuggets. Now, we’ve raised more than $100,000 for charity and it just keeps growing. I’ve just about beat Ellen, and I’m Twitter verified. I’m excited to see what’s next.”

LFR will feature a large decal on the TV panel of the No. 95 WRL Chevrolet SS with the Twitter hashtag #NuggsForCarter. The racing community can easily support Carter by going to LFR’s Twitter @LFR95 and retweeting the original tweet from Wilkerson’s account.

The Food City 500 will take place on Sunday, April 23 at 2PM ET. Race fans can tune-in to FOX for live race coverage and follow @LFR95 on Twitter for race weekend updates.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Michael McDowell, a nine-year veteran of NASCAR and winner of the Road America 180 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, pilots the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the team. In 2016 alone, McDowell and LFR earned two Top-10 finishes and nine Top-20 finishes together. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel and is driven by several key principals including intensity, attention to detail, focus and a sense of urgency. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **