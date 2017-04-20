Sixth in Points

Blaney, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Return to Action at Bristol

The Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team, along with the rest of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, returns to action this week at Bristol Motor Speedway after a week off for the Easter holiday.

DEARBORN, Mich., April 19, 2017 – The Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team, along with the rest of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, returns to action this week at Bristol Motor Speedway after a week off for the Easter holiday.

Driver Ryan Blaney and crew had one of their best outings of the season two weeks ago at Texas, leading 148 laps and winning the first two race stages before falling back to a 12th-place finish after some misadventures on pit road.

With a week’s rest and some extra time to prepare, the Wood Brothers Racing Team is ready to continue its top-10 ways at the Food City 500, site of a 2001 Motorcraft No. 21 victory with Elliott Sadler at the helm.

Last season at Bristol, Blaney (currently sixth on the driver points chart) started 18th and finished 11th in the spring and took the green flag in fourth but finished 35th due to a crash in the fall.

RYAN BLANEY

On his Easter Break:

“I went the Bahamas with a few friends which was fun.”

On Bristol Motor Speedway:

“Bristol is one of my favorite places. I remember watching my dad there as a kid and loving the atmosphere around that place.”

RYAN BLANEY BRISTOL FAST FACTS:

Is currently sixth in 2017 driver points standings

In seven 2017 races, has one top five and three top 10s

Started 18th and finished 11th last spring

Started fourth and finished 35th last fall

WOOD BROTHERS BRISTOL FAST FACTS:

This will be the 69th Bristol start for Wood Brothers Racing

Last win in spring 2001 with Elliott Sadler

10 top fives, 24 top 10s.

863 laps led

CREW CHIEF JEREMY BULLINS

On Bristol Motor Speedway:

“The track will take rubber as the race goes, then under caution as we ride around slowly on hot tires some of that rubber will get picked up. The groove should move up by the wall, and then even that grip will get used up and guys will move around again. I’d pay attention to the different lines cars can take around Bristol, which should be more like the fall race since the track will be prepared the same way.”

WEEKEND TV SCHEDULE ON FS1 & FOX

Friday April 21, 11:30 a.m. ET – Practice, FS1

April 21, 4:45 p.m. ET – Pole Qualifying, FS1

Saturday April 22, 8:30 a.m. ET – Practice, FS1

April 22, 11 a.m. ET – Final Practice, FS1

Sunday April 23, 2 p.m. ET – Food City 500, FOX

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 98 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **