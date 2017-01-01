Cosmo Motors – Food City 500 Race Advance

Matt DiBenedetto No.32 Cosmo Motors Ford Fusion Race Advance

Race 8: Food City 500

32nd in Points: Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 32 Cosmo Motors team currently sit 32nd in owner and driver points in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Bristol Motor Speedway, the site of this weekend’s Food City 500, is the second-smallest racetrack on our schedule and one of the highest banked racetracks that NASCAR travels to.

Just One Year Ago: “It’s so fitting to have the Cosmo Motors scheme on our Go Fas Racing Ford here at Bristol,” said DiBenedetto. “To bring one of my closest friends over with me to my new team means so much to me and my career. Just one year ago, together we had a landmark race for my career. I’m reminded of that race every week and as cool as that was, I want to give the fans a new reason to remember me with an even better run this year with the same sponsor on board our No.32.”

Well-Rested: After a travel-heavy first part of the season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series had the Easter weekend off. “The first part of the year is always very exciting but also a bit stressful,” Matt said. “You’ve got the Daytona 500, the west coast trip, and then a few more races before the off-week. I don’t think the timing of the off-week could be any better because we get to go into one of our best racetracks with a fresh team and a few extra days in the shop. For small teams like ours, these off-weeks can really help us catch up, especially after a long west coast trip.”

DiBenedetto on “The Last Great Colosseum”: “When people ask what my favorite racetracks are on the schedule, I always point to this one. The racing is very grueling and you never really get to take a breath, but it really allows the driver to shine. For us, I think it’s all about managing our laps and doing our best to stay on the lead lap. The cautions will come, so we want to place ourselves in a position to succeed on the final restarts. It’s all about being on the lead lap and restarting in the faster groove, Bristol is a hard track to pass at.”

Chassis Info:

Crew Chief Gene Nead will be bringing chassis GFR-931 to serve as the primary car. This chassis was used at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this season and this will be the second race this car has ran for Go Fas.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Bristol:

Starts: 4

Average Start: 28

Average Finish: 19.25

About Our Team: About Cosmo Motors:

Cosmo Motors is a pre-owned car dealership based out of Hickory, NC specializing in performance, luxury, exotics, and may other high-end vehicles. If it is rare, fast, or exotic, Cosmo has it. They offer everything from a hand car wash, oil changes, full engine and transmission overhauls, to full paint correction with the industries highest end chemicals and equipment. To learn more about Cosmo Motors and see what cars they have in stock, visit their website at http://www.cosmomotorsonline.com, follow them on Twitter (@cosmo_motors), or “like” them on Facebook (@cosmomotors) Get Matt DiBenedetto Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @mattdracing on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Matt a “like” on Facebook – “Matt DiBenedetto Racing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.mattdracing.com About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

