Beach Whiskey and Outback Steakhouse to Sponsor IndyCar Qualifying Day at Phoenix Raceway

PHOENIX – Phoenix Raceway will host the Beach Whiskey Outback Steakhouse Qualifying Day on Friday, April 28 to kick off the Verizon IndyCar Series race weekend and set the field for the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix under the lights on Saturday, April 29.

“Last year at qualifying day, Phoenix ‘Speed King’ Helio Castroneves shattered our track record and sat on the pole,” said Phoenix Raceway President Bryan R. Sperber. “To have Beach Whiskey and Outback Steakhouse sponsor such an important part of the race weekend is exciting.”

Beach Whiskey, a new whiskey brand co-founded by country music star Jake Owen will be “bringing the beach to the desert” for pole day.

“Phoenix Raceway is one of the great tracks in the country,” said Beach Whiskey CEO J. Smoke Wallin. “We’ve been a partner as the Official Whiskey and we love it. The opportunity for us to sponsor IndyCar pole day with Outback Steakhouse is incredibly exciting.”

At qualifying, the drivers will be vying not only for starting position in Saturday’s race, but also for the coveted title of Phoenix Raceway’s ‘Speed King’. When the series returned to Phoenix in 2016, Castroneves broke the 20-year old track record – originally set by Arie Luyendyk (183.599 mph) – by touring the historic one-mile oval in a stunning two-lap average of 192.324 mph to win the pole for the 2016 Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix.

Good Morning Arizona anchor Scott Pasmore will serve as Honorary Starter for Verizon IndyCar Series qualifying, scheduled for 8 – 9 p.m. on Friday. The Emmy award winning anchor with Arizona’s-own 3TV (KTVK) is a racing enthusiast, motorcyclist and pilot who will be right at home waving the green flag for some of the fastest cars in motorsports.

Tickets for Friday are $20 and gates are open to fans at 12 p.m. Fans will also have a chance to receive an autograph from their favorite drivers up-close-and-personal at the Verizon IndyCar Series autograph session held at 2-3 p.m. at the IndyCar Fan Village. Autographs will be available on a first come, first serve basis as time allows. All participants will need to purchase a ticket for Friday to get into the gates, but no additional wristband needed.

The Ultimate Open-Wheel Weekend at Phoenix Raceway will not only feature the Verizon IndyCar Series Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix, but also the USAC Silver Crown Series and the Quarter Midget races, as well as the Vintage Desert Classic. Tickets for both Friday and Saturday as well as special access Garage and Pit Passes are available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office.

About Phoenix Raceway

Since 1964, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest. Founded as an open-wheel racing mecca, Phoenix Raceway is proud to once again host the Phoenix Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series race under the lights on April 29. Phoenix is the only track in the West to feature two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends a year, beginning with the Camping World 500 race weekend in March 17-19. The schedule is anchored by the Can-Am 500 race weekend on Nov. 10-12, the semifinal race in NASCAR’s Playoffs after which the field is reduced to the final four championship contenders. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.

