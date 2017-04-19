Reed Spreading #DriveYourHealth Message at Bristol

CONCORD, N.C. (April 19, 2017) – Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Reed spreads awareness of diabetes and sends encouragement to those living with the disease weekly through his on-track efforts and interactions with NASCAR fans. This weekend, Reed will add to that message by highlighting some special diabetes resources in the state of Tennessee and by visiting with fans Friday evening at the Lilly Diabetes #DriveYourHealth activation at the Bristol Motor Speedway Fan Fest.

“The state of Tennessee ranks fourth highest in the country in the prevalence of type 2 diabetes, so this is an important stop for us to reach those living with diabetes and those that may be at-risk,” said Reed. “As I know so well, it’s important to take care of yourself, talk with your doctor about staying healthy, and reach out to your family and friends for encouragement and support.”

Wellmont Diabetes Treatment Centers, a part of Northeast Tennessee/Southwest Virginia’s Wellmont Health System, and Reed are spreading the word about Wellmont’s diabetes initiatives. Reed will highlight Wellmont’s Diabetes Alert Sticker program, by carrying the sticker on his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang for the third year in a row. The sticker is designed to inform a law enforcement officer who is investigating a potential case of impaired driving to check whether a motorist might instead be having difficulties with his or her diabetes. A person experiencing a diabetes emergency might exhibit symptoms that mimic impaired driving.

Reed will be at Bristol’s Food City Race Night at BMS on Friday, April 21. Reed will be on hand to sign autographs at 5:30 p.m. Representatives from Lilly Diabetes and Wellmont Health will on hand as well to help educate fans.

The XFINITY Series race will air on FS1 at 1pm ET on Saturday, April 22. Tune in and watch Reed maneuver the 0.533-mile track in his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang.

For further information on Wellmont Diabetes Treatment Centers’ Sticker Program, please visit www.mydiabetesalert.com.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

