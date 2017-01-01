Erik Jones / No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry Preview Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry News and Notes:

· JONES AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY: Erik Jones will make his first-career NASCAR Cup Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for the Food City 500. Even though it will be Jones first-career start at the half-mile track, Jones got his first taste of Cup racing at The Last Great Colosseum in 2015 when he climbed in the No. 11 Toyota Camry to fill in for Denny Hamlin. Since Hamlin started the race, he was also credited with the finish. Jones has seen success in the XFINITY Series, earning a win in 2016 and finishing in the top 10 for three of his four starts at the track in the series. Jones also has one start in Truck competition at the track earning a sixth-place finish.

· THIS WEEK ON THE NO. 77 CAMRY: This weekend Sport Clips will make their first appearance as the primary sponsor on the No. 77 Toyota Camry with Erik Jones and Furniture Row Racing. In addition to this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Sport Clips will appear on the No. 77 at Daytona International Speedway on July 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 23 and Texas Motor Speedway on November 5.

· ROOKIE UPDATE: After seven races of the 2017 Cup Series season, Jones sits second in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings, three points behind Toyota Racing teammate Daniel Suarez.

· RACE INFO: The Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled for Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on FOX, Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.

Jones Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Jones 2017 Season NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 7 0 0 1 0 0 19.7 17.4

Jones Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 10 0 0 1 0 1 16.3 19.3

From the Cockpit:

Erik Jones: “To make my first Cup start at Bristol will be fun. I filled in for Denny (Hamlin) a couple of years ago, kind of spur of the moment and didn’t really feel like I was that well prepared. It’s nice to come back for an actual weekend where we can adjust on the car and I can experience the track and get some time on it. It’s a track that I’ve enjoyed and getting the win there last year in the XFINITY car gives me a lot of confidence coming in to the weekend. Short tracks have always been tracks where I felt really comfortable, so it’s nice to get back to a short track, especially Bristol. I think it will be good for us. The 77 team has been good this year. We’ve had fast cars, it’s just been a matter of getting our execution sorted out. I think we’ve had top 10 cars every week, except Texas, so hopefully we can go out this weekend and have a solid top 10, if not a top five run and be running up front.”

No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry / Furniture Row Racing Team:

Driver – Erik Jones Crew Chief – Chris Gayle Car Chief – Todd Brewer

Engineer – James Small Engineer – Chris Yerges Engine Tuner – David McClure

Mechanic – John Furino Mechanic – Cesar Villanueva Mechanic – Henry Katzke

Tire Specialist – Scott Simmons Shocks – Alex Michie Spotter – Rick Carelli

Gasman – Matt Tyrell Jackman – David O’Dell Front Tire Changer – David Mayo

Front Tire Carrier – Richard Coleman Rear Tire Changer – Brain Eastland Rear Tire Carrier – Blake Haugland

Transportation – Mike Clementson Transportation – Jason Taggart Transportation – Dave Shano

Transportation – Travis Watts

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, is ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the “Fastest-Growing Franchises” and in the top 10 in its “Franchise 500.” There are more than 1,600 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the “Official Haircutter” of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and was named a “2016 Best for Vets: Franchises” by Military Times. Sport Clips provides “haircuts with heart” through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has given $5 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Furniture Row Racing’s Erik Jones, and partners with numerous NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.

