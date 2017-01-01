Joe Gibbs Racing Welcomes Circle K as Primary Sponsor Aboard the No.20 Toyota Camry with Matt Kenseth

Tweet Photo Credit: Don Dunn

Huntersville, N.C. (April 19, 2017)– Joe Gibbs Racing welcomes Circle K to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the company’s first primary sponsorship in the sport aboard the No. 20 Toyota Camry with Matt Kenseth. Circle K is one of the largest fuel and convenience retailers in the US and has stores located in 41 states throughout the country.

CircleK has had branding on cars within NASCAR through vendor programs over the years.This is the first time the company has served as a primary sponsor within the sport. Circle K is pleased to serve as the primary sponsor for Kenseth and theNo. 20 Toyota Camry at Richmond 1, Talladega 1, Charlotte 1, Kentucky, Texas 2and Phoenix 2. The company will also have associate branding on the No. 20 Toyota in the Monster Energy NASCAR CupSeries whenever they are not already serving as the primary sponsor.

“This is an exciting day for us at Joe Gibbs Racing, and really, for our sport,” said Joe Gibbs, owner and founder of Joe Gibbs Racing.“Circle K is growing rapidly across the country and it’s a thrill for us to have them as a primary sponsor for Matt and the No. 20 team. We’re looking forward to developing our partnership with them.”

“With the launch of our new globalCircle K brand, our team is always on the lookout for ways to connect more and more with its community. We feel this partnership is a great fit for us,” stated Alex Miller, Senior Vice-President, Global Fuels at Circle K. “By growing our presence in the

Monster EnergyNASCAR Cup Series with our company’s first primary sponsorship in the sport aboard the No. 20 Toyota Camry with Matt Kenseth, we aim to continue to position ourselves as the preferred destination for fuel and convenience. Weare quite proud to be partnering up with the Joe Gibbs Racing team and truly believe this is the beginning of a long and strong collaboration.”

“It’s always great to be able to welcome a new primary sponsor to the sport,” said, Matt Kenseth, driver of theNo. 20 Toyota Camry. “I’m excited to welcome Circle K to JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) on our No. 20 Camry this season, and look forward to representing them. They are a growing company, with locations all over the country, so it’s a great fit to have them involved in the sport.”

The 2003 Monster Energy NASCAR CupSeries Champion and two-time DAYTONA 500 Champion Kenseth entered 2017 marking his 20th year competing in the series. Currently, in his fifth season at Joe GibbsRacing, Kenseth and his No. 20 team have collected 14 wins, 46 top-5’s, 84top-10’s, and 10 pole awards together. Kenseth has qualified for the playoffs each season while driving the No.20 Toyota Camry.

Kenseth is currently 22nd in the Monster EnergyNASCAR Cup Series point standings heading into this weekend’s race at BristolMotor Speedway.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **