NASCAR Racing Schedule for Bristol

NASCAR travels to BristolÂ Motor Speedway for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR XFINITY Series this weekend. Saturdayâ€™s XFINITY Series Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 will be broadcast on Saturday on FS1 at 1 p.m. The action wraps up on Sunday with the Food City 500 at 2 p.m. on FOX. Radio coverage for both events will be carried by PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Kyle Larson enters the race at the top of the MENCS points standings. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has six starts at Bristol with two top 10s and a driver rating of 87.4. Joe Gibbs Racingâ€™s Matt Kenseth has the series-best driver rating (100.9) with four wins, 13 top fives, 20 top 10s and two poles. There are 39 drivers on the entry list for the Food City 500.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Friday, April 21:

On Track :

11:30 a.m.-12:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice – FS1

1-1:55 p.m.:Â NASCAR XFINITY Series Practice – FS1

3:30-4:25 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Final Practice – FS1

4:45 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

9:30 a.m.: Kurt Busch

10:30 a.m.: Jimmie Johnson

10:45 a.m.: Chase Elliott

11 a.m.: XFINITY Series Dash 4 Cash drivers: Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Darrell Wallace Jr.

1:30 p.m.: Kyle Busch

1:45 p.m.: Trevor Bayne

6 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (time approx.)

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

11 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Saturday, April 22:

On Track :

8:30-9:25 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice – FS1

9:35 a.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

11-11:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice – FS1

1 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 (300 laps, 159.9 miles) – FS1

Stage 1 (Ends on lap 85), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 170), Final Stage (Ends on lap 300)

Press Conference : (Watch live)

3 p.m.: Post-XFINITY Series Race (time approx.)

Sunday, April 23:

On Track :

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup SeriesÂ Food City 500Â (500 laps, 266.5 miles) â€“ FOX

Stage 1 (Ends on lap 125), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 250), Final Stage (Ends on lap 500)

Press Conference : (Watch live)

5:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race (time approx.)

