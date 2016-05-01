Rick Ware Racing welcomes new marketing partner for Bristol; Richmond Cup races

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Officials from Rick Ware Racing (RWR) proudly announced today the signing of Symbol Mattress as the primary marketing for the team’s No. 51 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series entry for the next two races at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and Richmond (Va.) International Raceway respectively.

Long-time RWR driver Timmy Hill will pilot the No. 51 Symbol Mattress Chevrolet at Bristol and Richmond promoting their SleepFresh™ Sleep System.

For more than 50 years, Richmond-Va. based Symbol Mattress has been an industry leader in the bedding category; servicing thousands of retailers nationwide.

After recent years of testing and innovation, the Symbol team have developed a product that is nothing short of a sleep revolution; The SleepFresh™ Sleep System.

Born from the same technology that powers climate controlled automotive components, SleepFresh™ has been track tested to deliver a perfect night’s sleep, night after night.

“We are excited to be a part of NASCAR and the Rick Ware Racing family,” said Mike McQuiston, president of Symbol Mattress. “We wish the team and Timmy a lot of luck in Sunday’s Food City 500.”

Hill, a native of Port Tobacco, MD will make his third Cup Series start at the 0.533-mile oval.

“I love short track racing and I’m eager to get in the car this weekend and have a good showing for Symbol Mattress,” said Hill, the 2011 NASCAR XFINITY Series Rookie of the Year. “It’s great for us as a growing team to have the support of a local company that is keen to spreading their message through NASCAR.

“The car is going to look great and we’re working feverously to continue to make gains week after week in the Cup Series. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and it’s only going to continue to improve.”

In addition to Symbol Mattress, RWR is proud to carry the support of Spoonful of Music, Lilly Trucking, Picture It Solid Photography and BUBBA burger® as associate marketing partner for the eighth race on the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series tour.

