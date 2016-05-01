MIS NEWS: Free Saturday concerts headline two weekends of memories

Candlebox, Skid Row, LOCASH and Thompson Square to play in Turn 3

BROOKLYN, Mich. (April 20, 2017) — Fans with a ticket to the FireKeepers Casino 400 in June or the Pure Michigan 400 in August will have bonus entertainment for their weekend. All fans with a Sunday ticket will enjoy a free Saturday concert!

Fans can attend the concert FREE with a Sunday admission ticket, MISCamping.com Infield or MISCamping.com APEX wristband.

Multi-platinum and gold certification Candlebox along with Skid Row, best known for “I Remember You” and “18 and Life” will entertain the crowds on June 17. ACM-nominated LOCASH and International Country Stars Thompson Square will perform on August 12. NASCAR’s favorite Tim Dugger will lead off the entertainment in both June and August.

“We are excited to add these free Saturday concerts for our fans,” track President Rick Brenner said. “It adds to the enhanced week-long entertainment we have planned this summer for all our guests.”

The concert will take place behind Turn 3. All activities will start after the NASCAR XFINITY Series race on June 17 and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTi Printing 200 race on August 12.

Fans can get access to limited premium front row main stage viewing in the VIP Hospitality section starting at $30. The package includes access to a shaded VIP area with elevated viewing, unlimited hors d’oeuvres and two drink tickets.

Candlebox is an American rock band from Seattle, Washington. Since its formation in 1990, the group has released six studio albums, which have achieved multi-platinum and gold certification, as well as numerous charting singles, a compilation, and a CD+DVD.

Skid Row are New Jersey kids, punk and metal attitude, determined to conquer the world. All for one, banded together with single-minded purpose. The battlefield was the stage, the songs their arsenal in an us-against-them musical coup d’état.

ACM-nominated and Reviver Records hot country duo LOCASH includes Baltimore, Maryland native Chris Lucas and Indianapolis, Indiana’s Preston Brust. Their smash No. 1 hit “I Know Somebody” topped Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck after their RIAA Gold-Certified “I Love This Life” single ascended to the top of the charts.

The duo of Keifer and Shawna Thompson are a force to be reckoned with in the modern day Country music landscape. International Country music stars, Thompson Square has topped the radio charts across the United States, Canada and Australia with #1 hits “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not,” “If I Didn’t Have You” and “Everything I Shouldn’t Be Thinking About,” respectively. In all, Thompson Square has scored three #1 hits, six Top 20 hits, seven mainstream industry awards, over 25 award nominations and appeared on major media franchises from The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Conan, CBS This Morning to Elle, Glamour, People, Rolling Stone, USA Today, USA Weekend and many more.

The track continues to add entertainment to the New Holland Fan Plaza and all the campgrounds. Stay tuned for further announcements you don’t want to miss.

Tickets for a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race start at $30. You can camp all week for one price, starting at $165. Race fans who purchase early will have the best prices and the best seats.

Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway is NASCAR’s fastest racetrack. It has been the love of NASCAR racing and the thrill of a great time for race fans and drivers alike for nearly 50 years.

2017 Michigan International Speedway Schedule

Friday, June 16 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Corrigan Oil 200 and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Saturday, June 17 NASCAR XFINITY Series

Sunday, June 18 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

Friday, Aug. 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying

Saturday, Aug. 12 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTi Printing 200

Sunday, Aug. 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pure Michigan 400

