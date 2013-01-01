Harrison Rhodes Bristol preview

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

G&K Services Chevrolet 01

Bristol Motor Speedway preview

Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300

Saturday, April 22

Race 7 of 33

Laps: 300

Miles: 159

RHODES ‘VETERAN’ AT BRISTOL

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Although Harrison Rhodes is still relatively new at the NASCAR racing game, he is sort of a veteran at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Rhodes has raced four times in the Xfinity Series at the bowl-like half-mile track, and he’ll record start No. 5 in Saturday’s Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.

“I’ve gotten a lot of laps in there and feel like I know the place pretty well,” Rhodes said. “But they keep changing the surface and trying to play around with the racing grooves, so you never really know what you’ve got until you get on the track.”

Rhodes will be driving the G&K Services Chevrolet in Saturday’s race.

Through six events, he is 20th in Xfinity driver points.

Practice is scheduled at BMS at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 9:35 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m.