Harrison Rhodes Bristol preview
by Official Release On Thu, Apr. 20, 2017
Harrison Rhodes
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
G&K Services Chevrolet 01
Bristol Motor Speedway preview
Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300
Saturday, April 22
Race 7 of 33
Laps: 300
Miles: 159
RHODES ‘VETERAN’ AT BRISTOL
Rhodes has raced four times in the Xfinity Series at the bowl-like half-mile track, and he’ll record start No. 5 in Saturday’s Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.
“I’ve gotten a lot of laps in there and feel like I know the place pretty well,” Rhodes said. “But they keep changing the surface and trying to play around with the racing grooves, so you never really know what you’ve got until you get on the track.”
Rhodes will be driving the G&K Services Chevrolet in Saturday’s race.
Through six events, he is 20th in Xfinity driver points.
Practice is scheduled at BMS at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 9:35 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m.