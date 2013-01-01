Harrison Rhodes Bristol preview

by Official Release On Thu, Apr. 20, 2017

Harrison Rhodes
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
G&K Services Chevrolet 01
Bristol Motor Speedway preview
Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300
Saturday, April 22
Race 7 of 33
Laps: 300
Miles: 159

RHODES ‘VETERAN’ AT BRISTOL

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Although Harrison Rhodes is still relatively new at the NASCAR racing game, he is sort of a veteran at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Rhodes has raced four times in the Xfinity Series at the bowl-like half-mile track, and he’ll record start No. 5 in Saturday’s Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.

“I’ve gotten a lot of laps in there and feel like I know the place pretty well,” Rhodes said. “But they keep changing the surface and trying to play around with the racing grooves, so you never really know what you’ve got until you get on the track.”

Rhodes will be driving the G&K Services Chevrolet in Saturday’s race.

Through six events, he is 20th in Xfinity driver points.

Practice is scheduled at BMS at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 9:35 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **

Leave a comment

Recent Featured Posts:




Free Shipping on Orders Over $25 at Store.NASCAR.com


Copyright © SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved. - Partner of USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties.